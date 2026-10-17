Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways Celebrates Seven Years By Going To Rome

Mini Motorways is going to mark the game's seven-year anniversary with a new map, as they're taking players to the city of Rome.

Article Summary Mini Motorways celebrates seven years with a new Rome map, bringing Italy’s capital to the traffic strategy sim.

The Rome update mixes land and waterways, challenging players to master one of Mini Motorways’ most complex cities.

New achievements, daily and weekly challenges, plus Creative Mode expand Mini Motorways gameplay in Rome.

The free Mini Motorways Rome update arrives in Winter 2026 on Apple Arcade, Steam, Mac, and Nintendo Switch.

Dinosaur Polo Club revealed a new update is coming out for Mini Motorways in time for the game's seventh anniversary, as they're taking players to the city of Rome. The minimalist strategy traffic management sim will bring players to Italy for the next map, as you'll be tasked with navigating one of the more complex systems of the ancient world that has been modernized in some ways and left alone in others. A release date hasn't been set yet, just the knowledge it will be coming out sometime this Winter. In the meantime, we have the dev notes and images below showing off what to expect.

Mini Motorways Sets Sights on Rome For 2027

Grab a quick Italian espresso to kick off a busy day of civil engineering in the dynamic capital of Italy with the upcoming "Rome Map" update! Enjoy connecting one of the most famous cities in history while taking on fresh challenges in a combination of land and waterway map design. Craft fresh road designs in the upcoming Rome Map update to complete new sets of achievements, daily challenges, weekly challenges, and city challenges, and 'Continue in Creative Mode' lets city planners construct to their heart's content.

The proud New Zealand-based studio celebrates 7 years of ongoing support for Mini Motorways! Since launching in 2021, Mini Motorways has seen years of updates, from the electric glow city of China's Hong Kong, glistening waterways of Turkey's Istanbul, polar lights of Iceland, to the cultural melting pot of Singapore. With community map votes, an ongoing series of roadmap updates, improvements, and feature additions like Endless and Expert mode, the traffic hasn't slowed, and Dinosaur Polo Club has more stops coming your way!

The Rome Map update will be available for free in Winter 2026 across all current platforms, including Apple Arcade, PC and Mac via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. Mini Motorways is available for $9.99/€8.57 on PC via Steam, free for Apple Arcade Subscribers, including language support for English, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese, Korean, Italian, Turkish, Arabic, Dutch, Vietnamese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, and Te Reo Māori.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!