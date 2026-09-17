Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways Takes Players To Singapore With Merlion's Marina

Mini Motorways has released a new free update this week, bringing a new map from Singapore, as well as the Te Reo Māori language

Article Summary Mini Motorways adds the free Merlion's Marina map, taking players to Singapore after a fan-voted community pick.

Build road networks across Singapore landmarks, from Orchard Road and Pagoda Street to Marina Bay and the river.

Mini Motorways now includes te reo Māori, added for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori with support from local language experts.

The update also brings new achievements and daily, weekly, and city challenges, plus Continue in Creative Mode.

Dinosaur Polo Club dropped a new update into Mini Motorways this week, providing players with free content that is near and dear to the developers. First off, they've added a new fan-voted map, bringing the capital city of Singapore to the game. Second, the New Zealand-based developer has added Te Reo Māori to the title, which feels like a project they've wanted to incorporate for a while now. We have more dev notes below, as the content is now available.

Mini Motorways Heads To Singapore With Merlion's Marina

Chosen via a community vote in May, Mini Motorways now weaves through lush landscapes and glistening waterways in the cultural melting pot of Singapore. Orchestrate elaborate urban road networks for 6.1 million residents as they travel through the sustainable city center, down Orchard Road through Pagoda Street, across the tranquil Singapore River, and into the famous Marina Bay, guarded by the beloved Merlion!

As a studio based in Aotearoa, New Zealand, Dinosaur Polo Club is honored to include te reo Māori, the indigenous language of New Zealand, in Mini Motorways. This update coincides with New Zealand's annual celebration of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, which calls for support of both the language and culture – te reo Māori and Te Ao Māori.

The studio worked closely with Accredited translator and interpreter, Kristin Smith from Kūwaha Ltd, to bring this translation to the game. To celebrate the addition of te reo Māori to Mini Motorways, the studio engaged local artist Huriana Kopeke-Te Aho to help celebrate with a piece of artwork commemorating the translation.

Redesign Singapore's roadways with new achievements, daily challenges, weekly challenges, city challenges, and construct to the fullest with zero stops in 'Continue in Creative Mode'! Dinosaur Polo Club remains committed to its ongoing support of free map and content updates for Mini Motorways throughout 2026. Stay tuned for the fourth map update just around the corinthian!

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