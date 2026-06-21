Posted in: Games, Miniatures, Modiphius Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: Haywire Modern

Miniature Wargame Haywire Modern Officially Goes Up For Pre-Order

Modiphius Entertainment has put a new game and its assets up for pre-order, so you can get into Haywire Modern with its guide and pieces

Article Summary Haywire Modern is now up for pre-order from Modiphius, with a free Quickstart PDF and September 2026 release window.

The solo and co-op asymmetric wargame has players lead assault teams through breach-and-clear missions against known foes.

Build forces from Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 units, with 24 default profiles, 36 classes, and support options.

Haywire Modern includes Tour of Duty base-building play and Haywire Protocol, a three-part global narrative campaign.

Modiphius Entertainment has put a new game and its assets up for pre-order, so you can get into Haywire Modern with its guide and pieces. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is an asymmetric game for solo and co-op play, as you'll command an assault team that is very much aware of where the enemies are. You'll breach and clear using a variety of figures with different abilities to get the job done. The team has released a free Quickstart PDF for players to get in on the title, as they will have a new Campaign Book, and figures that revolve around base building and a detailed three-part narrative campaign. All of which are set in different areas such as the Middle East, South America, and the Caucasus region. We have more details below as the game will ship in September 2026.

Dive Into The Fight From The Start With Haywire Modern

In this miniature agnostic game, players will pick from Tier 1 (elite special forces), Tier 2 (regular armed forces) and Tier 3 (militia or rebels), along with a host of support options to complete their mission. Choose from 24 default units to deploy on the battlefield or assemble your own using one of the 36 available classes, from a breacher to an undercover operator or a dog handler.

Two in-depth campaign modes will give players plenty of replay as they generate unique missions or attempt the narrative campaign. Tour of Duty sees commanders managing the resources of a covert special operations task force base in a hostile environment. Build a modular campaign, construct a base, and manage the resources to develop your growing force.

This campaign allows players to project themselves in the area of the world they want by using random missions while still keeping campaign events that can be triggered based on player actions. Haywire Protocol is the second campaign mode and consists of a three-chapter narrative experience following the operations of the newly formed multinational Task Force 21 as they uncover a global conspiracy. From covert raids in the Middle East to high-stakes battles in South America and an all-out war in the Caucasus, TF 21 is thrust into a conflict that threatens to ignite a global crisis.

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