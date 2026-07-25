Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bellring Games, Mistfall Hunter, Skystone Games

Mistfall Hunter Releases New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Launch

Check out the final gameplay trailer for Mistfall Hunter as the third-person PvPvE extraction ARPG arrives on July 29, 2026.

Article Summary Mistfall Hunter drops its final gameplay trailer ahead of the July 29, 2026 launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

This third-person PvPvE extraction ARPG blends dark fantasy, brutal melee combat, magic, and high-stakes looting.

Players battle monsters and rival Gyldhunters, gather Gyldenblood, and fight to extract with hard-earned loot.

Mistfall Hunter features solo or three-player squads, six classes, seasonal content, and a no pay-to-win design.

Bellring Games and publisher Skystone Games released a brand-new trailer for Mistfall Hunter, giving us a better look at the gameplay ahead of the game's launch. This is the last official gameplay trailer for the title before it launches on July 29, giving players a glimpse of this new epic world of combat and magic. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives for PC, PS5, and XSX|S on July 29, 2026.

Survive An Era Of Fallen Gods In Mistfall Hunter

The gods have fallen, and the Gyldenmist is consuming the world. Revived by a mysterious girl named Dew, you are thrust into a bleak world to harvest Gyldenblood and mend the shattered Web of Fate. Scavenge, fight, and extract in a brutal cycle of survival to bring a flicker of hope to this forbidden land. Mistfall Hunter is a third-person PvPvE extraction ARPG blending bleak dark fantasy aesthetics with intense, visceral action. Step into a forbidden realm consumed by the mist. Caught in a ruthless loop of high-stakes looting, deadly combat, and desperate extractions, you must fight for your life in the shadows to experience the ultimate dark fantasy survival test.

This intricate dark fantasy world hides precious Gyldenblood and forgotten relics. It also serves as a brutal battleground for melee skirmishes against both horrific, corroded creatures and cunning rival Gyldhunters. Every battle is a deadly gamble where death strips you of all your spoils. To return to the safety of your camp, you must carve a bloody path to a Returner Woodling. Will you secure your hard-earned loot, or risk everything for greater glory? The Web of Fate does not judge. It remembers.

Hunt solo or in a three-player squad : fight back-to-back to bring down towering monstrosities and outmaneuver rival hunting parties.

: fight back-to-back to bring down towering monstrosities and outmaneuver rival hunting parties. Magic and steel : choose from six distinctive classes, then switch weapons mid-battle to counter whatever the mist sends at you.

: choose from six distinctive classes, then switch weapons mid-battle to counter whatever the mist sends at you. A battlefield that never sits still : each season reshapes the world with new content from fresh classes, forbidden arcana to uncharted zones, and ancient relics.

: each season reshapes the world with new content from fresh classes, forbidden arcana to uncharted zones, and ancient relics. Skill over spending: no pay-to-win, no purchasable stat boosts. Every victory is earned in blood.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!