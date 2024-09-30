Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: baseball, MLB, MLB Rivals

MLB Rivals Releases New Post-Season Content For World Series

The MLB Postseason will be underway this week, and with it comes new content for MLB Rivals running all the way to the World Series

Article Summary Com2uS drops new MLB Rivals content with events leading to the World Series, featuring special rewards and bonuses.

From Sept 30, claim free in-game packages like Premium Scout Tickets and Stars, boosting your team development.

Log in for 15 days to get 180 Postseason Scout Tickets, plus Team Selective Signature/Prime Packs as bonus rewards.

New skills and items introduced enhance gameplay, with special events offering valuable packs and crafting tickets.

Com2uS has released new content this week for MLB Rivals, as the mobile game will be running a few events leading up to the World Series. As you might suspect, the game will be taking full advantage of the Postseason as the teams work their way to determine who will face off in the World Series. This will include a Special Scout Event, new content added to the game, new tickets, new items, and a number of other additions both for free and for those who wish to pay money into the game as well. We have more info below as it kicks off today.

MLB Rivals – 2024 Post Season

MLB Rivals will offer high-demand game items and currencies as rewards during this MLB Postseason promotion. Among the promotion events is a package giveaway event that allows users to claim in-game packages for free over five weeks from September 30th. These packages include rare items such as Premium Scout Tickets, Superior Skill Change Tickets, and Stars that support team development. A special scout event will be held between September 30 through November 3.

In this event, users can obtain up to 180 Postseason Scout Tickets by logging in to the game for 15 days during the stated period and claim a Team Selective Signature/Prime Pack and an FA Prime Pack as bonus rewards. By using extra Stars, which is an in-game currency, an FA Signature Pack will be provided as the final bonus reward. FA Cards are fairly new to MLB Rivals, introduced to heighten the game's strategy aspect as FA Cards receive Deck Score effects regardless of the team and have a registration limit in the roster lineup. Also, a play event that offers a Signature Pack and Advanced Crafting Tickets will kick off in line with the League Championship Series schedule.

Furthermore, Balls, Quick Play Tickets, Skill Level Protection Tickets, and other items needed for game progression will be given based on the result of each matchday. New skills designed to add more variables — Contact Hitter, 5-Tool Player, Hero, etc. — will be added during the promotion period. Advanced Skill Change Tickets and League Selective Prime Packs will be available in related events.

