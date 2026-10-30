Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3 Officially Announced

Bandai Namco held a special 40th Anniversary livestream this week, revealing that Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3 is in the works.

Article Summary Bandai Namco officially announced Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3 during a special Gundam anniversary livestream.

The free-to-play Gundam team combat sequel brings pilot-on-foot action, base objectives, and large-scale online battles.

Gundam Battle Operation 3 launches with Universal Century and Gundam SEED units, with more series planned later.

New SP Skills, a redesigned UI, and Battle Assist aim to make Gundam combat deeper, faster, and easier to master.

Bandai Namco held a special Gundam 40th Anniversary livestream this week, during which they confirmed that Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3 is in development. This will be a free-to-play team combat game set within the Gundam multiverse, building on the storylines of the previous two titles. You'll have direct access to dozens of iconic machines from the franchise as you take them into battle across various maps and locations to fight other players. Enjoy the trailer and the stream here, as the game has yet to be given a launch window.

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3 is in Development

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3 is the anticipated sequel to the Battle Operation series, the epic free-to-play team combat game set in the Mobile Suit Gundam multiverse. Players enlist as a mercenary to pilot a wide variety of Mobile Suits as they navigate gritty, realistic battlefields alongside their allies. Beyond simply defeating enemy Mobile Suits in combat, players can exit the cockpit to battle on foot, planting base bombs, requesting support fire, and securing key battlefield objectives. The experience delivers a Gundam battle theater unique to the Battle Operation series, featuring combined combat between Mobile Suits and infantry and giving players true immersion.

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3 features visually stunning environments, detailed avatar models, and high-definition Mobile Suit models. With an expanded Mobile Suit roster, the game will include content from multiple iconic Gundam universes, launching with Universal Century and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, with additional series set for future deployment. Players can also anticipate the arrival of fan-favorite "grunt" units like the BuCUE as the roster grows.

Core tactical team combat has been refined for a more dynamic era, with the introduction of "SP Skills" for every unit, making each Mobile Suit's distinctive identity more powerful than ever. Refinements from Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 include a new User Interface and an all-new "Battle Assist" feature to simplify complex maneuvers, making it easier to pull off combos. Strategic "boots on the ground" infantry operations remain key to victory, and those who master the balance between pilot and machine dominate the battlefield.

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