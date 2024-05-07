Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Acthung! Cthulhu

Modiphius Reveals New Acthung! Cthulhu D-Day Campaign Book

Acthung! Cthulhu is headed into the depths of World War II with an all-new twelve mission campaign centered around the events of D-Day.

Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new campaign for Acthung! Cthulhu, as the team goes back to WWII with D-Day: The Darkest Day. This brand new campaign puts its own spin on the events of that fateful day as you see the rise and influence of Cthulhu on the war in an alternate reality, with twelve missions to be played in order. The book has gone up for pre-order today for $41, as it will be released on June 6, 2024. We have more details about what you can expect from the campaign below.

Acthung! Cthulhu – D-Day: The Darkest Day

The second of the late war campaign books for Achtung! Cthulhu, 'The Darkest Day' contains everything needed to run adventures during the greatest amphibious invasion in history, Operation Overlord. The book consists of guide content for the GMs to use in games and covers some of the authentic weapons and equipment which featured during the D-Day landings. Also included are the fabulous, fantastic, and febrile inventions from the devious minds of scientists and boffins on both sides of the Secret War.

The second part of the book consists of a dozen adventures which form the main campaign. Pre-Invasion covers the build up to D-Day while Down with the Deep Ones is a mini-campaign set both above and below the waves amongst Cthulhu's chosen children. Finally, The Darkest Day presents five missions set on and around D-Day itself. You can play all 12 of these missions in order for the full immersive experience, or dip in and out of them as you see fit. Some are minor diversions, others will have a major impact on the course of the Secret War, but all provide a stern test of your agents' abilities – especially the epic finale: Unleash the Hellish Horde.

As the 80th anniversary of D-Day dawns, a percentage of this book's profits will be donated to veterans' charities, so that we never forget and keep the true spirit of D-Day alive.Acht ung! Cthulhu is a setting for Lovecraftian roleplaying during World War II, which chronicles the malign influence of the Mythos as conflict engulfs the globe during 1939-1945.

