Modiphius Reveals The Agents Of Dune Campaign Experience Box Set

Modiphius Entertainment revealed a new addition to the Dune TTRPG this week with the Agents Of Dune Campaign Experience Box Set. This new item is a standalone adventure package that can be played in the same universe of Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, and will put you in control of the world of Arrakis. it will be up to you to coordinate your noble house's activities on the planet, as you will seek to maintain control of the Spice while also trying to be diplomatic by setting up new trade agreements, forming alliances, and mining and selling Spice Melange. The set is currently available for pre-order on their shop page, with the price currently going for $81 before shipping. The game itself will be sent out starting in June 2022, but an exact release date hasn't been confirmed yet. Here's the full details from the team about this pack.

Your House is to become the new governor of Arrakis in an alternate "What if?" scenario, where you must ensure the supply of the vital spice melange to the Known Universe. With the eyes of the entire Imperium watching your every move, can you retain control of Arrakis? Or will this appointment spell the destruction of your House? The Agents of Dune Campaign Experience Box Set offers a complete introduction to the world of Dune and the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium roleplaying game. The box contains everything you need to start playing, with no preparation required. Even if you are new to Dune or roleplaying games, this set guides you through an epic story where your characters are the heroes. A complete 116-page adventure with step by step guidance as you play!!

5 character folios for the members of House Nagara.

Two 50-card decks detailing NPCs, Assets, and Traits for use during play.

A complete spice harvesting system to keep track of your successes or failures in running Arrakis.

3 Handouts and 4 zone maps that bring the experience of Arrakis to your gaming table.

54 tokens and 2 Trackers for Momentum, Threat, Determination.

Five custom D20s featuring the symbol of the great sandworms of Arrakis.

Also included in the box is a code to receive a free digital copy of the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium Core Rulebook to expand your campaign even further after play.