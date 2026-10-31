Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feed 64, Gennady, Vsoo Games

Monochrome Roguelike Platformer Gennady Officially Released

Good news for people who love insane platformers: Gennady has been released for both PC and consoles, with a Nov. 12 launch for Switch.

Article Summary Gennady launches on PC and consoles now, with the Nintendo Switch version arriving November 12.

This monochrome roguelike platformer blends brutal combat, fast dashes, and surreal Earthworm Jim-inspired style.

Battle through shifting biomes, tear through enemies, and build rage to unleash invulnerable high-speed attacks.

Collect artifacts, upgrade weapons, and carry power into future runs as Gennady twists permadeath rules.

Feed 64 and Vsoo Games have officially given Gennady a release date, asd the new monochrome roguelike platformer will be released on November 12. The game has been teased for a while and even got a free demo recently, but now you can experience the full animated insanity of this title, where you fight all sorts of creatures through ever-changing pathways in a style inspired by Earthworm Jim. The game is available now on PS4, PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam and GOG, with the Nintendo Switch version launching on November 12.

Fight Your Way Through Animated Carnage in Gennady

Remember that dream where you find yourself on a crowded bus wearing nothing but your underwear? Well, this isn't a bus — and it's not a dream either! The blinding light fades, revealing a grim alien meat factory where you must break through compressed biomass with your own body — not to pay the fare, but to survive! It's time to hang the twitching remains of vile creatures on the ropes — those that crawled straight out of the moldy, green-stained pages of this grim comic book. Better finish this quickly… though sometimes it's tempting to stay here forever — or at least for the weekend.

Hand-drawn frame-by-frame animation and a high-contrast black-and-white palette tremble under the pressure of pulsating splashes of color that frame this dark pseudo-noir world. In addition to classic brawling, use furious dashes to not only overcome obstacles but also rip local inhabitants to pieces — turning your body into a living projectile. Enter a special state of insane speed and deadly attacks, fueled by absolute invulnerability.

The better you do at exterminating the local fauna, the longer your rage lasts. Trade your living currency for artifacts of varying usefulness. Upgrade your character and weapons to create unique builds for more efficient and spectacular gameplay. Colossal beasts await you at the end of each biome — ready to test what you're truly made of. Literally. Break the rule of permanent death: shoot off your collected artifacts and carry them into your next run — starting stronger and fully charged.

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