Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire

Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire Will Release in August 2026

Auction every property for 67 in Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire, with all the Gen-Z and Gen Alpha references you could want this August

Article Summary Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire launches in August 2026, bringing Gen-Z and Gen Alpha slang to Hasbro’s classic board game.

Players buy properties, collect brainrot chips, and build a billion-dollar empire in this chaotic Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire edition.

The game ends when every property is owned, with the richest mix of cash, properties, and brainrot chips deciding the winner.

Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire includes meme-inspired locations, dice battles, and six quirky tokens, and is up for Walmart pre-order.

Hasbro is tapping into Gen-Z and Gen Alpha with their latest edition of Monopoly, as Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire will be released this August. Quite literally going for every single meme and reference under the sun for anyone aged 6-29, this is a special version of the title that takes the property management title and puts a modern twist on it with all the brainrot slang they could muster without turning to AI to make some slop. We have the full details and images from the company here, as it's currently available for pre-order through Walmart.

See If Something Can Be Auctioned For 67 in Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire

Become a moneymaxxer and build an empire in the Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire game–created in part with artificial (un)intelligence! In this Gen Z and Gen Alpha take on the Monopoly game, buy properties and collect brainrot chips to earn billions. Steal brainrot chips from other players if you're a sussy baka. Roll the die, enter a flow state, and just let the slop ride. The game ends when all properties are owned. The player with the most valuable collection of cash, properties, and brainrot chips wins! So, take a break from doomscrolling and break out the Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire game for a lowkenuinely hilarious time with the fam or friends. Fun family games for kids and adults are also great gifts for tweens, teens, adults, and kids ages 8 and up.

BUILD AN EMPIRE WORTH BILLIONS: In this edition, all the cash is in BILLIONS. Buy up properties, collect brainrot chips, and make opponents crash out to win

In this edition, all the cash is in BILLIONS. Buy up properties, collect brainrot chips, and make opponents crash out to win COLLECT BRAINROT CHIPS: These little freaks are worth cash. Players can buy or earn them–or even steal them from an opponent's stash by winning dice battles

These little freaks are worth cash. Players can buy or earn them–or even steal them from an opponent's stash by winning dice battles BUY IMPROVED(ISH) PROPERTIES: Buy it all: From Sigma Street to Aura Avenue. Own a color set of properties and charge double the brainrot chips to players who lands on one

Buy it all: From Sigma Street to Aura Avenue. Own a color set of properties and charge double the brainrot chips to players who lands on one 6 UNIQUE ZINC TOKENS: Includes sliced bread, boot, bathtub, rubber ducky, monster truck, and trumpet tokens

Includes sliced bread, boot, bathtub, rubber ducky, monster truck, and trumpet tokens IT'S GIVING FUNNY: This unhinged family game for kids, teens, and adults is a hilarious game for Family Game Night, parties, and vacations! Enjoy it as a game for 2 players or up to 6

This unhinged family game for kids, teens, and adults is a hilarious game for Family Game Night, parties, and vacations! Enjoy it as a game for 2 players or up to 6 FUN GIFTS FOR FAMILIES & KIDS: Family board games for kids, tweens, teens, and adults make great birthday presents, white elephant gifts, and holiday gifts

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