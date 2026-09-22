Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: ghostbusters, kpop demon hunters, Monopoly GO!, Scopely

Monopoly GO! Adds KPop Demon Hunters, Ghostbusters & More

KPop Demon Hunters and the Ghostbusters have arrived in Monopoly GO!, giving players new Halloween-related content and more.

Article Summary Monopoly GO adds KPop Demon Hunters on September 23, bringing HUNTR/X music, Seoul races, Treasures, and more.

Ghostbusters joins Monopoly GO with rooftop Racers, Firehouse Treasures, Partners events, and a battle against Gozer.

Monster Mash introduces Halloween features like Luck-O-Lantern rewards, Trick-or-Treat dice duels, and spooky events.

Monopoly GO also rolls out community-designed Tokens, a Wishing Board, and a Mystery Mansion album with 25 Sticker Sets.

Scopely has launched a new massive update for Monopoly GO!, adding both Kpop Demon Hunters and Ghostbusters to the game, along with more Halloween-related content. The primary content will see the Netflix film take over the board, as you'll see characters and more from the franchise make their way into the game. Meanwhile, the Ghostbusters and other haunted content will arrive to run over the next several weeks, offering events to take part in and special items to collect. We have all the info below as the content will launch on September 23 in the game.

KPop Demon Hunters Take the Stage in Monopoly GO!

Here's a look at what players can expect when Honmoon magic makes its way to Monopoly GO! — all for the fans, of course. Tycoons will step into the world of KPop Demon Hunters through dynamic mini-games and immersive adventures featuring HUNTR/X, the Saja Boys, and their epic journey through Seoul and the Underworld.

Fans can also turn up the volume as HUNTR/X's hit songs "Golden" and "How It's Done" can be heard in-game, bringing the beloved music of KPop Demon Hunters to life throughout the Monopoly GO! universe.

Blocks Boutique: Shop like a true fan in a vibrant KPop Demon Hunters -inspired Boutique, packed with merch, colorful details, and collectibles inspired by the film — with Derpy and the Saja Boys featured throughout the experience

Racers: Hit the streets of Seoul with HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys before racing into the Underworld in a showdown

Partners: Team up with friends to build KPop Demon Hunters -inspired attractions featuring iconic characters and moments, including Mira, Rumi, Zoey, and more

HUNTR/X Treasures: Take your place at a live HUNTR/X concert and uncover hidden treasures in an experience inspired by the demon -hunting pop stars

Who You Gonna Call? Ghostbusters!

Ghostbusters comes to life in Monopoly GO! through a supernatural adventure where Tycoons will hunt for hidden gear, race through the action, and help take on Gozer.

Racers: Race around the rooftop of 550 Central Park West in Ghostbusters-themed vehicles as the battle with Gozer unfolds

Partners: Join forces with friends to bring Ghostbusters-themed attractions to life, inspired by iconic locations, characters, and supernatural moments from the franchise

Treasures: There's something strange in the neighborhood! Step inside the iconic Ghostbusters Firehouse and blast through a slime-covered grid with the Proton Blaster, uncovering iconic Ghostbusters equipment essential to the job

A New Season of Thrills

Monopoly GO! continues to evolve with every season. Monster Mash introduces two new features created specifically for playing with friends, giving Tycoons new ways to share Halloween treats and go head-to-head.

Fill Up Your Luck-O-Lantern: As Tycoons make their way around the board, they'll collect sweet treats to fill their Luck-O-Lantern. Gather enough candy, and they'll unlock the chance to share some sweet rewards with a lucky friend!

Trick-or-Treat is Knocking: Tycoons go head-to-head with a friend in a fast-paced dice duel. Each roll could reveal a treat (or trick) — whoever rolls the higher number gets to add goodies to their basket!

Made by Fellow Tycoons, Brought to the Monopoly GO! Board

Monster Mash brings the creativity of the Monopoly GO! community directly into the game, giving players a new way to leave their mark on the experience. In Monopoly GO!'s loyal Discord community, Tycoons have been sharing original concepts and voting on the looks and vibe they wanted to see in-game. Now, those community-made, community-voted designs are coming to life, giving players a new way to express themselves and play in style throughout the season.

Community-Designed Tokens – Workshop Winners: For the first time, player-created Tokens will be available to earn in Monopoly GO ! Tycoons dreamed up original festive, spooky designs, sketched their ideas, and voted on the creations they wanted to see come to life. Now, the winning community designs are being transformed into official in-game Tokens that players can earn during the Monster Mash season. The selected Tokens dreamed up by Tycoons will be available to earn in-game in the Community Deluxe Drops this season.

Spooky Community styles: This season, players will be able to enjoy a special Community Gallery Sticker Set featuring creative, spooky outfits created and worn by real Tycoons, celebrating the imagination and spooky style of the Monopoly GO ! community.

Wishing Board: A few Seasons ago, Tycoons voted on the design of a future board. The Wishing Board will be live in Monster Mash — voted for by Tycoons, to be enjoyed by all Monopoly GO! players!

An Adventure Through Stickers

No Halloween adventure is complete without something to collect. Lurking in the shadows are 25 new Sticker Sets in the Mystery Mansion Album, with KPop Demon Hunters and Ghostbusters featured throughout — two of which are special Sticker Sets dedicated entirely to each universe. Mystery Mansion is the ultimate crossover house party where monsters, ghosts, detectives, and demon hunters hide around every corner waiting to surprise players. Monopoly GO!'s Monster Mash season kicks off tomorrow and runs through November 25.

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