Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, marvel, monopoly, Monopoly GO!

Monopoly GO! Announces New Crossover With Avengers: Doomsday

Monopoly GO! launches a crossover event with Avengers: Doomsday, bringing elements tied to the film’s Doctor Doom into the mobile game.

Article Summary Monopoly GO! starts its Avengers: Doomsday crossover on November 25, with the Marvel event running through January 27.

Avengers: Doomsday adds Marvel-themed Shields, Tokens, Dice, Super Stickers, and Super Tokens to Monopoly GO!.

Monopoly GO! players will visit Doomstadt and X-Mansion, with a Doctor Doom battle and new Marvel minigames.

The Doomsday Go! album brings 23 Marvel Sticker Sets, while players who pass board 4 get a free Avengers Shield.

Scopely has an all-new massive event in Monopoly GO!, as the Avengers must assemble on the board for the Avengers: Doomsday event. The event will kick off on November 25 and run through January 27, bringing all sorts of MCS insanity to the game, including Stickers and Tokens that have been given an enhancement, as you traverse through Latveria and other items tied to the film's biggest villain, Doctor Doom. We have the finer details below.

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Monopoly GO! Launches Avengers: Doomsday Crossover

From Shields, Tokens and Dice with richer animations and visual effects, to ultra-rare, visually enhanced Super Stickers and Super Tokens, this season brings a new level of personality and visual excitement to Monopoly GO! that make every roll, move and collection milestone feel more heroic.

More Expressive Shields, Tokens and Dice: Marvel-inspired Shields, Tokens and Dice come to life with richer animations, signature VFX and expressive movement. From bold Token bases and unique character poses to dynamic effects, every collectible gets its own personality.

Marvel-inspired Shields, Tokens and Dice come to life with richer animations, signature VFX and expressive movement. From bold Token bases and unique character poses to dynamic effects, every collectible gets its own personality. All-New Super Stickers and Super Tokens: Discover ultra-rare, visually enhanced versions of select Stickers that bring an extra layer of excitement to collecting. Each Super Sticker unlocks an exclusive Super Token cosmetic, giving Tycoons a special, permanent reward to show off their collection.

Discover ultra-rare, visually enhanced versions of select Stickers that bring an extra layer of excitement to collecting. Each Super Sticker unlocks an exclusive Super Token cosmetic, giving Tycoons a special, permanent reward to show off their collection. New Gameplay – Super Hero Coin: Unlock new superhero coins, each with a unique twist that leads to epic rewards.

Unlock new superhero coins, each with a unique twist that leads to epic rewards. New Gameplay – Super Hero Smash: Unleash a new, powerful ability in the Treasures minigame that randomly unleashes an explosion that destroys 25%-100% of remaining tiles based on the ability's Charge.

Take on More Marvel-themed Gameplay

Throughout the season, Tycoons will have the opportunity to jump into a spectacular lineup of Marvel-inspired experiences, each bringing a different corner of the Marvel Universe to life through the fun and creativity of Monopoly GO!.

New Doomstadt and X-Mansion Seasonal Boards: Tycoons will traverse through Doctor Doom's Castle in Latveria and the iconic X-Mansion in a stunning new seasonal board.

Tycoons will traverse through Doctor Doom's Castle in Latveria and the iconic X-Mansion in a stunning new seasonal board. Doctor Doom Hero Battle: Battle Doctor Doom on the board via a special Coin Flip battle before time expires in this new Flash event.

Battle Doctor Doom on the board via a special Coin Flip battle before time expires in this new Flash event. Marvelous Minigames: From racing alongside the world's mightiest Super Heroes to crafting their own legendary comic-inspired collectibles, Tycoons are in for an adventure full of formidable foes and triumphant victories.

Assemble Your Sticker Collection

The Doomsday Go! album is packed with 23 unique Sticker Sets featuring Marvel Super Heroes from Thor and Iron Man to Deadpool, Wolverine, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and more. Collect Super Hero teams sets, follow story sets, explore whimsical designs and piece together puzzles as Tycoons build a collection worthy of the Marvel Universe!

Free In-Game Reward: Avengers Shield

To celebrate the new season, MMonopoly GO! is giving away the Avengers Shield to all players after they pass board 4. This limited-time shield is available at the start of the season on November 25 through January 27, 2027 at the season's conclusion.

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