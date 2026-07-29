Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: looney tunes, Monopoly GO!, Scopely

Monopoly GO! Reveals New Looney Tunes Collaboration Event

Monopoly GO! has teamed up with Warner Bros. for a new Looney Tunes collab, as the characters dive into the game for a new event.

Article Summary Monopoly GO! launches a Looney Tunes collaboration with Warner Bros., running through September 23 with new seasonal content.

Happy Harvest Season adds Infinite Harvest and Porky's Cafe, letting players grow crops, cook recipes, and earn rewards.

Looney Tunes characters appear across Monopoly GO! Partners, Racers, Adventures, and Deluxe Drop events all season long.

Players can unlock Looney Tunes sticker sets, themed cosmetics, and claim a free Daffy Shield during the event.

Scopely has teamed up with Warner Bros. for a brand new Monopoly GO! collaboration, as the Looney Tunes have made their way into the game. Starting today and running all the way until September 23, you'll encounter a new harvest-themed adventure where you'll grow crops right on the game board and cook recipes as part of the event's mechanics. All of which features the voice of Eric Bauza voicing Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety. We have all the details below as the event is live as we speak!

Monopoly GO! Gets a Little Looney

Happy Harvest Season gives Tycoons two new ways to play: Infinite Harvest and Porky's Cafe. Together, they offer fresh ways to build rewards over time, put duplicate stickers to use, and play with friends throughout the season.

Infinite Harvest: A new always-on feature where players grow crops as they roll, then harvest them for rewards or keep growing for even more Monopoly GO! riches. As farms expand, Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Wile E. Coyote, and more, appear with playful surprises.

Porky's Cafe: Players collect Ingredient Stickers to fill recipe requests from Looney Tunes characters, using duplicate stickers to complete orders and unlock rewards, cosmetics, and more.

New Season, New Shenanigans

Throughout Happy Harvest Season, Looney Tunes characters will appear across Monopoly GO! events and seasonal experiences, bringing their signature rivalries and slapstick humor into the game. Players can discover:

Partners: Team up with friends to build Looney Tunes-inspired attractions featuring iconic characters, oversized harvests, and wild ACME inventions.

Racers: Compete in character-themed races inspired by signature Looney Tunes chases, from desert showdowns to chaotic farm competitions.

Adventures: Work together through cooperative levels inspired by famous Looney Tunes rivalries, with themed environments, challenges, and rewards.

Deluxe Drop: Unlock a limited-time reward experience featuring Looney Tunes-themed collectibles and surprises inspired by the franchise's classic comedy.

Rewards & Collectibles

The collaboration introduces a wide range of Looney Tunes-inspired collectibles, giving players new ways to celebrate their favorite characters all season long.

Sticker Sets: Two themed sticker sets, each featuring nine collectible stickers, are available during Happy Harvest Season. Players can trade stickers with friends to complete each set and unlock rewards, including exclusive Looney Tunes-themed cosmetics.

Themed Tokens, Dice, Shields, and Emojis: Players can earn Looney Tunes-themed cosmetics through sticker sets, album completion, mini-games, Porky's Cafe, leagues, and more.

Free Daffy Shield: To celebrate the collaboration, all players can claim a free Daffy-themed shield beginning today.

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