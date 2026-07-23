Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly: RuneScape Edition

Monopoly Heads To Gielinor With The RuneScape Edition

Monopoly has announced the new RuneScape Edition, bringing the world of Gielinor to the iconic tabletop property trading game.

Article Summary Monopoly: RuneScape Edition brings Gielinor to the classic board game through a new Jagex, Hasbro, and Winning Moves team-up.

Players can buy iconic RuneScape locations like Lumbridge, Varrock, Canifis, and Prifddinas in this fantasy Monopoly spin.

Six themed Monopoly tokens, random events, taverns, ports, houses, castles, and GP give the game a true RuneScape feel.

Monopoly: RuneScape Edition is now up for pre-order at $60 alongside the launch of the newly revamped RuneScape merch store.

Jagex has partnered with Hasbro and Winning Moves to release a brand-new version of Monopoly as they head into the world of RuneScape. Fittingly called Monopoly: RuneScape Edition, they have formatted the game to feel like an adventure in the world of Gielinor, complete with all sorts of references to the game that only hardcore fans will pick up, and a special spin on the title they can appreciate. All the way down to the tokens used in the game as they make references to items in the MMORPG. We have more details about the game below, along with some additional photos, as the game is currently up for pre-order for $60.

Experience Gielinor In a New Light With Monopoly: RuneScape Edition

RuneScape fans are invited to quest across Gielinor like never before, flexing their construction skills as they set up their own houses and castles in iconic locations, from Lumbridge and Varrock to the eerie views of Canifis and the crystal city of Prifddanas. Players will be able to choose from six iconic RuneScape tokens such as Bob the Cat, a cabbage, a party hat, and a Dragon boot. They'll experience gripping random events and earn GP as they expand their empire by taking ownership of the taverns of Gielinor by acquiring The Blue Moon Inn or securing the transportation set by acquiring ports such as Port Sarim.

Today also marks the official launch of the newly relaunched RuneScape Merch Store. As part of the overhaul, distribution is now available from both UK and US-based fulfillment centers, bringing the collectibles fans love to their doorstep faster than ever before. The relaunch forms part of RuneScape's 25th anniversary ambitions to bring the world of Gielinor to fans in more ways than ever before, expanding beyond the game through new experiences, partnerships and collectibles, celebrating one of gaming's most enduring worlds.

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