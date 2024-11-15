Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: lebron james, monopoly

Monopoly: LeBron James Luxury Edition Announced

Go the extra mile in your LeBron James fandom with this special edition of Monopoly, custom made to fit the multi-time NBA champion

Article Summary Experience LeBron's career highlights with the Monopoly: LeBron James Luxury Edition board game.

Features luxury elements: wood cabinet, custom tokens, and premium game pieces.

Exclusive Monopoly board event at LeBron's I Promise School for financial literacy.

Monopoly-themed LeBron XXII shoes available at Nike stores on November 15.

Fans of LeBron James will have a new board game to buy to honor the king, as Monopoly: LeBron James Luxury Edition has been revealed. Created by the WS Game Company, in collaboration with Nike, Hasbro, and Victory Creative Group (James' marketing team), this special edition has you traveling around the board filled with career highlights as properties, as well as other memorable moments, filling out specific areas of the game. The game is already available in Nike physical shops right now, with it being available online starting on November 19. We have more details and a quote from the announcement below.

Monopoly: LeBron James Luxury Edition

The gold and silver foil-stamped board honors the career of LeBron James as he enters his 22nd year in the National Basketball Association (NBA), taking players on a journey from Akron, Ohio to Los Angeles. The luxurious wooden cabinet that houses the board is accented with a satin black finish, a foil-stamped game path, and a debossed vegan leather rolling area. The game features integrated storage with two drawers, complete with a banker's tray and custom die-cast LeBron James logo handles.

Instead of the traditional railroads, these locations on the board represent James' four NBA championships won in 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2020. Shiny die-cast tokens include James' first signature shoe with Nike, the Air Zoom Generation; James' jersey; a Nike basketball with the LeBron James logo; a lion; and crown. His latest signature shoe, the LeBron XXII, is represented with a striking, blue-plated token. The game's premium features also include:

Special metallic and acrylic basketball court-themed Title Deed holder with LeBron James decoration.

Premium foil-stamped Chance and Community Chest cards, eye-catching Title Deed cards, and transparent vellum money.

Translucent crown houses and die-cast metal LeBron James logo hotels.

Clear acrylic dice with gold pips.

While not available for retail, the exclusive Monopoly board will be part of a premium gift experience for LeBron James' closest friends and colleagues. This experience may also include special-edition t-shirts and products from the Lebron XXII x Monopoly collaboration. Monopoly editions of the LeBron XXII will be available exclusively at Nike retailers starting November 15 and online at Nike.com beginning November 19. The board will also be showcased on November 19, National Monopoly Day, at an event for children from James' I Promise School. Hosted at House 330 in Akron, the event will focus on using Hasbro's classic Monopoly game as a tool for promoting financial literacy among children.

"It was an honor to work with Nike to showcase the legacy and career of LeBron James through a unique medium like a Monopoly board game," said Jonathan Silva, co-owner and CEO, WS Game Company. "The game was thoughtfully crafted to feature hidden details throughout, paying homage to LeBron's legendary career on and off the court as he kicks off his 22nd season and celebrates his 22nd signature shoe with Nike."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!