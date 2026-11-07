Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now | Tagged: Monster Hunter, Scopely

Monster Hunter Now Announces Carnival 2026 Plans

Monster Hunter Now has a new event coming up near the end of November, as the Carnival 2026 event brings Elder Dragon Amatsu

Article Summary Monster Hunter Now Carnival 2026 Global runs November 28-29, bringing one of the game’s biggest worldwide events.

Elder Dragon Amatsu debuts during the event, with the new Machine Cannon helping hunters tackle the massive fight.

Riftborne Nargacuga appears in the field and Hunt-a-thons, dropping materials for strong high-affinity weapons.

Monster Hunter Now Carnival 2026 tickets go on sale November 16, with exclusive gear, medals, bonuses, and perks.

Scopely has revealed plans for the next major Monster Hunter Now event, as we now know what's coming for the Carnival 2026 event. The crux of this is the introduction of a new monster to the mix, as players will encounter Elder Dragon Amatsu, giving you a new massive challenge to overcome with fellow players. We have more dev notes below, along with the finer details on their website, as the global event will take place from November 28-29.

The wait is nearly over! Monster Hunter Now Carnival 2026 Global, one of the biggest events in Monster Hunter Now, is coming! With an event ticket, you can take on the elder dragon Amatsu from anywhere in the world and encounter Riftborne Nargacuga. Tickets will be available for purchase in the in-app Shop and official Web Store on November 16 at 9am local time. Hunters who purchase a ticket through the Web Store will receive a bonus Item Box Expansion. Join the Global Event and experience everything Monster Hunter Now has to offer!

Take On The Elder Dragon Amatsu: Amatsu will appear at specific times throughout the event. Make use of the new Hunting Installation, Machine Cannon, to take on this formidable elder dragon.

Amatsu will appear at specific times throughout the event. Make use of the new Hunting Installation, Machine Cannon, to take on this formidable elder dragon. Riftborne Nargacuga Appears: Riftborne Nargacuga will appear on the field and in Hunt-a-thons. Riftborne Nargacuga is a formidable foe, but its materials can be used to forge and upgrade powerful non-elemental weapons with high affinity. Don't miss this chance to be among the first to hunt it.

Riftborne Nargacuga will appear on the field and in Hunt-a-thons. Riftborne Nargacuga is a formidable foe, but its materials can be used to forge and upgrade powerful non-elemental weapons with high affinity. Don't miss this chance to be among the first to hunt it. Exclusive Event Rewards: There are plenty of rewards for hunters to earn, including a Global Event-exclusive accessory, event-exclusive equipment, an exclusive hunter medal, and more. Event-exclusive equipment will also receive boosts, making it easier for hunters who don't yet have high-grade weapons or armor to enjoy everything the event has to offer.

There are plenty of rewards for hunters to earn, including a Global Event-exclusive accessory, event-exclusive equipment, an exclusive hunter medal, and more. Event-exclusive equipment will also receive boosts, making it easier for hunters who don't yet have high-grade weapons or armor to enjoy everything the event has to offer. Enjoy Special Hunting Bonuses!: Take advantage of special event bonuses, including no cooldown after participating in Hunt-a-thons and Elder Dragon Interceptions, allowing you to join them again right away.

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