Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now | Tagged: Monster Hunter, Scopely

Monster Hunter Now Is Bringing Back Halloween For 2026

Monster Hunter Now is bringing back its Halloween event from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8, 2026, returning familiar items and adding new content.

Article Summary Monster Hunter Now Halloween 2026 runs October 26 to November 8, split into two parts with returning gear and new quests.

Jack-o'-Head returns with updated Partbreaker skills, while event bonuses boost part breaks and double break rewards.

Skullwhistle and Squawkscythe get style customization, with reduced upgrade costs and event tickets to unlock looks.

Part II adds pumpkin Kulu-Ya-Ku, EX Exchange Tokens, Harvest Cloak layered gear, and Scarecrow Legs Premium Quest.

Scopely has revealed everything being added to Monster Hunter Now next week, as they are bringing back the Halloween event to the game. This is a mix of the old and new, as you'll see several returning items from the past for you to try and collect once more, as well as some new quests and other activities to keep you busy. However, it won't last long, as it's being divided into two parts, and it's only going to run from October 26 until November 8. We have more details from the devs below as you have a few days to prepare.

Monster Hunter Now – Halloween Returns!

Updated Skill for the Halloween-Exclusive Jack-o'-Head: The skill on the Jack-o'Head is being updated with a new effect that helps you break monster parts. During this event, its new skill, Partbreaker (Halloween), will be 10 times more effective. An event effect will also double part break rewards throughout the event.

The skill on the Jack-o'Head is being updated with a new effect that helps you break monster parts. During this event, its new skill, Partbreaker (Halloween), will be 10 times more effective. Halloween-Exclusive Weapons Can Be Style Customized: Style customization is coming to the Halloween-exclusive Skullwhistle and Squawkscythe! During the event, the materials required to upgrade these weapons will be greatly reduced, and you'll also be able to use tickets earned through the event for style customization.

Style customization is coming to the Halloween-exclusive Skullwhistle and Squawkscythe! During the event, the materials required to upgrade these weapons will be greatly reduced, and you'll also be able to use tickets earned through the event for style customization. Harvest Cloak Layered Equipment: Collect Halloween 2026 Exchange Tokens by slaying monsters and completing other activities, then trade them for Halloween-themed Harvest Cloak layered equipment.

Collect Halloween 2026 Exchange Tokens by slaying monsters and completing other activities, then trade them for Halloween-themed Harvest Cloak layered equipment. Halloween-Exclusive Jack-o'-Head and Ghost Balloon Armor Return: The Halloween-exclusive Jack-o'-Head and Ghost Balloon armor are back, with the Jack-o'-Head also getting a skill update and will now grant Partbreaker (Halloween), Advanced Partbreaker, and Pursuit.

The Halloween-exclusive Jack-o'-Head and Ghost Balloon armor are back, with the Jack-o'-Head also getting a skill update and will now grant Partbreaker (Halloween), Advanced Partbreaker, and Pursuit. Scarecrow Legs Quest: A limited-time Premium Quest is coming to the Shop! Complete the quest to earn a forging ticket for the Halloween-exclusive Scarecrow Legs armor, along with Friend Link Tokens and Tracker Scopes. Scarecrow Legs come with Lv2 Critical Ferocity, so don't miss your chance to get them while they're available.

A limited-time Premium Quest is coming to the Shop! Complete the quest to earn a forging ticket for the Halloween-exclusive Scarecrow Legs armor, along with Friend Link Tokens and Tracker Scopes. Scarecrow Legs come with Lv2 Critical Ferocity, so don't miss your chance to get them while they're available. Pumpkin-Wielding Kulu-Ya-Ku Arrive in Part II! Halloween 2026 EX Exchange Hub: During the second half of the event, Kulu-Ya-Ku carrying pumpkin-like rocks will appear on the field, though they won't be easy to find. Slay these special Kulu-Ya-Ku and break their parts to earn Halloween 2026 EX Exchange Tokens.

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