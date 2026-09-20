Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now | Tagged: Monster Hunter, Scopely

Monster Hunter Now Launches Official Third Anniversary Event

Monster Hunter Now has officially kicked off Season 11: Ashes of Ignition with the game's Third Anniversary event, taking place now.

Article Summary Monster Hunter Now Season 11: Ashes of Ignition begins with the Third Anniversary event and daily login rewards.

Claim a free Grade 10 Lv1 elemental weapon and Guardian Set Forging Tickets to boost hunts during the event.

Try Rental Sets for all 14 weapon types, complete daily quests, and test new ice or status-focused loadouts.

Returning Monster Hunter Now event weapons are back with reduced upgrade costs and special anniversary tickets.

Scopely has launched Season 11: Ashes of Ignition for Monster Hunter Now, bringing with it the game's Third Anniversary and a special event. Over the next several weeks, you can log in and participate in daily rewards, as well as receive a free grade 10 weapon, a chance to play in the Global Challenge with hunters across the globe, and more. We have mroe info from their latest blog below, detailing some of what you'll encounter at the event.

Enjoy Monster Hunter Now's Third Anniversary

Celebrate the Third Anniversary with a free grade 10 Lv1 weapon! You can choose from four element options: fire, water, thunder, or ice. Select one weapon forged from Rathalos, Mizutsune, Zinogre, or Legiana materials and add a powerful new weapon to your lineup. Take on monsters that were once too difficult to defeat, or make your everyday hunts even smoother with your new weapon. (Thursday, September 17th, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. – Sunday, October 4th, 2026, at 2:59 p.m. (UTC)) If you already own the selected weapon at grade 10 Lv1 or higher, you cannot choose that weapon.

If you already own the selected weapon below grade 10 Lv1, choosing it will upgrade it to Grade 10 Lv1. You cannot own two copies of the same weapon. Get Materials for the Guardian Set

To celebrate the Third Anniversary, we'll be giving away 5 Guardian Set Forging Tickets, which can be used to forge the Guardian Set. The Guardian Set comes equipped with skills that are especially helpful for new hunters! Pair it with your free grade 10 weapon and take on the newly arriving monsters, along with a wide variety of other hunts. Be sure to log in during the event to claim your rewards! (Thursday, September 17th, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. – Sunday, October 4th, 2026, at 2:59 p.m. (UTC)) Rental Sets for All 14 Weapon Types

Rental Sets are here, letting you try out pre-selected equipment during certain hunts! During this event, you'll be able to try ice element and non-element/status ailment loadouts. With Rental Sets available for all 14 weapon types, now's the perfect time to experiment with different weapons and styles! Rental Sets can also serve as a helpful reference when deciding what equipment to forge for yourself. To celebrate the arrival of Rental Sets, a new quest will be available every day from Thursday, September 17th through Wednesday, September 30th. Try out different equipment and complete the quests! (Thursday, September 17th, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. – Sunday, October 4th, 2026, at 2:59 p.m. (UTC)) Rental Sets can only be used a limited number of times each day.

The quests can be completed without using a Rental Set. Event Weapons Return with Reduced Material Requirements To celebrate the Third Anniversary, event weapons from past events are making a return! During the event, you'll be able to forge them using Reissue Forging Tickets (Third Anniv.). In addition, during the period below, the materials required to upgrade these weapons will be significantly reduced. Up to a certain grade, you'll only need Reissue Upgrade Tickets (Third Anniv.), so no zenny or gatherable materials required. Whether you're a new hunter or still upgrading these weapons, don't miss this opportunity!

Reduced Material Requirement Period

Thursday, September 17th, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. – Monday, October 19th, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. (UTC) Eligible Weapons Lunar New Year: Dual Blades "Fortune Dragon Fans"

Lunar New Year: Hammer "Lucky Dragon Hammer"

Lunar New Year: Light Bowgun "Lucky Light Bowgun"

Spring Festival 2025: Great Sword "Balloon Blade"

Spring Festival 2025: Charge Blade "Egg Strongarm"

Summer Hunt 2025: Heavy Bowgun "Summer Blaster"

Winter 2025–2026: Dual Blades "Twin Wreathes"

Winter 2025–2026: Bow "Wrapping Bow"

Reissue Forging Tickets (Third Anniv.) required to forge these weapons can be obtained from the Third Anniversary Exchange Hub.

Reissue Upgrade Tickets (Third Anniv.) required to upgrade these weapons can be obtained from large monster hunt rewards, elder dragon slay or repel rewards, the Third Anniversary Exchange Hub, and certain quest rewards. In addition, for four days starting on Thursday, October 1st, you'll receive more Reissue Upgrade Tickets (Third Anniv.) from large monster hunt rewards. It's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your weapons all at once!

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