Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Monster Hunter Outlanders, TiMi Studio Group, Tokyo Game Show 2026

Monster Hunter Outlanders Drops a New Tokyo Game Show 2026 Trailer

Monster Hunter Outlanders got a new trailer during Tokyo Game Show 2026, showing off more of the game ahead of its December 15 launch.

Article Summary Monster Hunter Outlanders unveiled a new Tokyo Game Show 2026 trailer, spotlighting more of the mobile hunting action.

Capcom and TiMi Studio Group confirmed Monster Hunter Outlanders launches on iOS and Android on December 15.

Monster Hunter Outlanders brings classic weapons, exploration, co-op hunts, and new Hunting Arts built for mobile.

New monsters, Elder Dragon Ruger Aidal, Radiant Species, and Buddies add fresh challenges to Monster Hunter Outlanders.

TiMi Studio Group and Capcom revealed a brand-new trailer for Monster Hunter Outlanders during Tokyo Game Show 2026, giving us a better look at the incoming mobile title. The trailer gives us a look at a little bit of everything, as this one won't play like your usual mobile game. You will feel like you've been transported into a massive video game worthy of the Monster Hunter experience people have seen on PC and consoles. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for iOS and Android on December 15.

Monster Hunter Outlanders Arrives This December For Mobile

Monster Hunter Outlanders is a Monster Hunter exploration hunting action game, which preserves the classic weapons and hunting experience the IP is known for, while introducing a brand-new world, original Adventurers, Buddies, and exclusive new Monsters. A new adventure awaits on your phone! Built for mobile play, with portable controls that allow you to dive into the action instantly!

Epic Elder Dragons & Exclusive Radiant Species, Only in Monster Hunter Outlanders: Wrapped in a dazzling radiance, the Elder Dragon Ruger Aidal descends like a blazing sun! Shaped by the ever-changing environment, Radiant Monsters are here to bring new adventures and challenges!

Wrapped in a dazzling radiance, the Elder Dragon Ruger Aidal descends like a blazing sun! Shaped by the ever-changing environment, Radiant Monsters are here to bring new adventures and challenges! No Quest is Too Great, Team Up Anytime: Explore the vast field solo, or rally your friends with a single tap to form a 4-player hunting squad. No matter when or where, as long as you've got companions by your side, no monster is too fearsome to face!

Original Adventurers & Classic Weapons, Unleash All-new Hunting Arts: The seven classic weapon types are here: Great Sword, Long Sword, Dual Blades, Hammer, Lance, Heavy Bowgun, and Bow. Each weapon forms a unique combination with Adventurers, preserving the core hunting experience while unlocking all-new Follow-up moves! More weapons will join the hunt in future updates.

The seven classic weapon types are here: Great Sword, Long Sword, Dual Blades, Hammer, Lance, Heavy Bowgun, and Bow. Each weapon forms a unique combination with Adventurers, preserving the core hunting experience while unlocking all-new Follow-up moves! More weapons will join the hunt in future updates. Meet New Buddies: Palico, Rutaco, and Trillan—three Buddies, each with their own unique personality—will join you on the hunt, adding color to your adventure through a wealth of events and happenings.

Palico, Rutaco, and Trillan—three Buddies, each with their own unique personality—will join you on the hunt, adding color to your adventure through a wealth of events and happenings. Born For Mobile: Faithful recreations of the series' classic weapons and hunting gameplay, deeply optimized for mobile devices to deliver a smoother, more freeform experience—hunt wherever, whenever!

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