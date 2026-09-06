Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance Releases First Official Trailer

Capcom dropped the first official trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance last week; the game will be released sometime in 2027.

Article Summary Capcom unveiled the first Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance trailer during Sony’s State of Play, confirming a 2027 release.

Ascendance continues after Monster Hunter Wilds, as Lao-Shan Lung’s attack drives the build of Madoi Stronghold.

The Skybound Eyrie opens above Wyveria, bringing new ruins, unseen Guardian Monsters, and invading Elder Dragons.

New threats Araketa and Gundoraja debut alongside the Boost Bracer, adding fresh attacks, combos, and mobility.

Capcom dropped a new trailer last week as part of Sony's latest State of Play livestream, showing off a lot more of Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance. The trailer, which you can see here, gives players a better look at what can be found in the world, as you'll encounter monsters new and familiar, keep yourselves company in new destinations, play with new mechanics, and ultimately enjoy a brand-new adventure story. We have the dev notes below, along with some new images, as the game will be released sometime in 2027.

Traverse New Lands and Stories in Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance

Following the main story of Monster Hunter Wilds, the Forbidden Lands Expedition Team is suddenly beset by the colossal Elder Dragon Lao-Shan Lung. The devastation left by this sudden arrival inspires the construction of Madoi Stronghold to prepare for Lao-Shan Lung's eventual reappearance. As the Expedition Team builds their fortress, the mists obscuring Wyveria's skies gradually recede, revealing the Skybound Eyrie: a new locale floating high above the clouds that features ancient ruins and undiscovered endemic life.

In the years following the climactic encounter with Arkveld, members of the Expedition Team have continued to grow and change. The new trailer reveals that Nata, the young Keeper is now supporting the Expedition Team accompanied by Bangard, a Wudwud that is particularly fond of Nata. Together, this intrepid pair will overcome strange abnormalities with the Expedition Team in the Skybound Eyrie, such as unseen Guardian Monsters and the Elder Dragons invading the Forbidden Lands.

The first new monster revealed for Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance is the pack-hunting aerial ace Araketa. This newly discovered large monster is capable of high-speed flight utilizing powerful air currents released from its wings. Pack leaders emit distinctive sounds to command and coordinate the movements of the pack. The trailer also revealed the newly discovered Elder Dragon Gundoraja, a massive serpentine figure with the ability to bend the storm to its will.

Today's trailer also gave a deeper look at the new Boost Bracer equipment, which enables new abilities. When activated, the Boost Bracer temporarily introduces exhilarating new attacks, combos, and mobility maneuvers to give hunters more versatile options while tackling tougher challenges. More abilities for each weapon type, as well as new gameplay mechanics, will be also revealed in the future. Keep an eye out for these updates, along with much more news to share on Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance as the massive expansion heads towards launch in 2027.

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