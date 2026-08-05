Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Sun, Moonlighter 2, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Arrives On September 2

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault has finally been given a release date as the action-RPG arrives on September 2 for PC and consoles.

Article Summary Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault launches September 2 on PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Digital Sun and 11 Bit Studios confirmed the release date and shared a new trailer for Moonlighter 2.

Explore dangerous dungeons, grab relics, and risk losing everything in Moonlighter 2’s roguelike action-RPG loop.

Build up your shop and invest in Tresna’s townsfolk to unlock gear, upgrades, and restore hope to the village.

Developer Digital Sun and publisher 11 Bit Studios have confirmed the official release date for Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault. After months of being in Early Access, the team officially announced today that the game will be released on September 2, for PC via Steam, as well as on all three major consoles. To help celebrate it, the original game will be free to snag on Steam from August 5-9, giving you a chance to play the original and catch up on the story. Enjoy the trailer above to see the latest look of the title.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Arrives This September

Dive deep into an Action-RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. With no coin to your name, you and the other townsfolk find yourselves stranded in the distant village of Tresna. Now, it's up to you to get back on your feet and turn your humble shop into the beating heart of the village's wealth. Explore dangerous dungeons, gather relics, sell them, and reinvest in your friends' establishments. Unlock new weapons, armor, shop decorations, and—more importantly—restore hope that things can one day turn around.

Strap on your trusty backpack, hone your weapons, and venture into the unknown in search of new riches. The further you delve, the larger the treasure. Tread carefully, though. Let greed take hold, and you risk losing it all. After each escapade, you put your hard-earned loot on sale. That's where your shop-owner charm will shine. Decorate the shop floor layout, haggle for the best deals, and handle unexpected events to maximize your profits. Whether it's simple junk or shiny relics, everything has a price.

A merchant can only be as prosperous as their village. Invest in the townsfolk's establishments to obtain better weapons, armor, and upgrades. As the village thrives and grows more vibrant, new people (and money!) will be drawn towards your shop. Set a new home in the blob-brimming, vivid land of Tresna. Meet the locals, from the vigorous blacksmith to a witty witch, amongst many others! Be it upgrading gear, purchasing decorations, or loitering around, Tresna is a place you'll never want to leave.

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