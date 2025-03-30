Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

More Details Drop For Season 03 For Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

With Season 03 set to launch this week for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, the team showed off the new Zombies content and more on the way

Article Summary Explore new Zombies storyline in Season 03 of Black Ops 6 with exciting features and a thrilling plot.

Season 03 introduces five multiplayer maps and exciting new modes like Sharpshooter and Demolition.

Return to Verdansk in Warzone with six new weapons and dynamic Battle Pass content across free tiers.

Experience enhanced visuals for AMD users and enjoy a free trial of Black Ops 6 starting April 2.

Activision dropped new details this week about what's being added to Season 03 of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, as we got our first look at the new Zombies content. The team has unveiled a few new details of what's arriving this week when the season goes live on April 2, including more info about Warzone content and changes to multiplayer. But the big reveal came in the form of the latest Zombies storyline expansion. We have more info here from the devs and a new trailer above, as you can read more in their latest blog.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 03 Addition Content

Multiplayer

Five Maps and a Variant: Head to the front lines in Barrage and Nomad, two new maps arriving alongside a remaster of the timeless Firing Range at Season 03 launch. Expand your deployment options in the mid-season with Haven and Signal plus a special Nuketown map variant.

the timeless Firing Range at Season 03 launch. Expand your deployment options in the mid-season with Haven and Signal plus a special Nuketown map variant. Returning Modes: Test your skills across two classic game modes returning for Black Ops 6. Display your mastery of weapons in Sharpshooter and bomb the enemy team in Demolition.

weapons in Sharpshooter and bomb the enemy team in Demolition. Additional Equipment: Rapidly deploy your Dedicated Melee weapon using the new Close Shave Perk and blast enemies to pieces with the glorious return of the Death Machine Scorestreak. In the mid-season, get even with help from the Vendetta Perk.

the Death Machine Scorestreak. In the mid-season, get even with help from the Vendetta Perk. Season 03 Ranked Play: Get wins, climb the Ranks, and beat out the competition in a new season of Multiplayer Ranked Play bringing all-new rewards to earn.

Zombies

Shattered Veil: Move into the heart of an Appalachian apocalypse as the crew descends on Colton Hall, a diabolical mansion that holds the key to saving Agent Maxis.

an Appalachian apocalypse as the crew descends on Colton Hall, a diabolical mansion that holds the key to saving Agent Maxis. Additional Gameplay Content: Boost your fire rate with the Double Tap Perk-a-Cola, enjoy the effects of three new GobbleGums, and wield the Death Machine.

three new GobbleGums, and wield the Death Machine. New Enemy Types, Wonder Weapons, and More: Battle the Elder Disciple and its empowered minions, take on the new Toxic Zombies in special rounds, disintegrate enemies with the Ray Gun Mark II and its variants, as well as the classic Wunderwaffe DG-2 Wonder Weapon, and heat up the undead leftovers with the Microwave Trap.

Team Cranked: Power up and keep slaying with friends to replenish the countdown timer and stay in the game as Team Cranked debuts with fresh rewards in Season 03.

Across Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Return to Verdansk: Deploy to the big map that started it all as Verdansk returns to Call of Duty : Warzone.

: Warzone. Weapons Detail: Earn six new weapons throughout Season 03, including four available at launch and revealed here: the Kilo 141 and CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifles, the HDR Sniper Rifle, and the Kali Sticks Melee Weapon. Customize your weapons with the Monolithic Suppressor and other attachments. Plus, unlock the Nail Gun and the new Ladra SMG later in the season.

Battle Pass and BlackCell: The Season 03 Battle Pass brings new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more in a mix of free and premium tiers. Free tiers include two new base weapons and two attachments, including the Monolithic Suppressor.

free and premium tiers. Free tiers include two new base weapons and two attachments, including the Monolithic Suppressor. Season 03 Operators: R0-Z3, Hudson & Mace answer the call to Verdansk as headliners for BlackCell and the Battle Pass, respectively. Plus, Jay and Silent Bob — as well as Bluntman and Chronic — deploy to the Store along with other Bundles you don't want to miss.

to Verdansk as headliners for BlackCell and the Battle Pass, respectively. Plus, Jay and Silent Bob — as well as Bluntman and Chronic — deploy to the Store along with other Bundles you don't want to miss. Free Trial, AMD Graphics Card Update: Play Black Ops 6 for free on April 2! And for PC players using the AMD Radeon RX 9070/9070XT, prepare for enhanced visuals and improved performance with the FSR 4 update.

