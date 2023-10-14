Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: invincible, Mortal Kombat 1, omni man

Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals First Good Look At Invincible's Omni-Man

We get out first look at Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1, as well as the first DLC Kameo Fighter as Tremor has decided to join the fray.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios decided to show off Omni-Man at NYCC 2023, the first DLC character for Mortal Kombat 1, who will be making his way into the game shortly. One of the leading characters from the comic book and TV series Invincible, the team went all out to make this character come to life in their universe. All the way down to getting actor J.K. Simmons to voice him and breathe more of an authentic crossover into the character. As you can see from the video below, he's basically the frightening villain you know from the series, but mechanically, you can tell the team borrowed a bit from their design of Superman from the Injustice fighting game series.

The new video shows us a few of his moves and abilities, along with the standard array of special moves and a fatality mixed into the bunch. We also get a glimpse of Tremor, the latest DLC Kameo Fighter, who you can pick to fight alongside you. His appearance looks like that of MKX, but with some alterations to put him back in the ninja suit from Mortal Kombat Armageddon. While a release date wasn't set, we know both characters will be released in November. For now, enjoy the trailer!

"The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack includes a character skin for Johnny Cage with the voice and likeness of actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme (available now); three new playable Mortal Kombat characters – Quan Chi (winter 2023/2024), Ermac (spring 2024), Takeda Takahashi (summer 2024); three new playable guest fighters – Omni-Man (Nov. 2023), Peacemaker based on DC's The Suicide Squad film & Peacemaker series on Max (winter 2023/2024), Homelander based on The Boys television series (spring 2024); one-week early access to all playable characters; and five new Kameo Fighters – Tremor (Nov. 2023), along with Ferra, Janet Cage, Khameleon, and Mavado (release dates still to be announced)."

