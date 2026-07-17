Multiple New Magic: The Gathering Revealed at MagicCon: Amsterdam

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MagicCon: Amsterdam

MagicCon: Amsterdam Reveals Multiple New Magic: The Gathering Items

During the first night of MagicCon: Amsterdam, Wizards of the Coast revealed their plans for Magic: The Gathering across 2027.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveiled major Magic: The Gathering 2027 plans at MagicCon: Amsterdam, including three new sets.

Reality Fracture closes Magic’s current story arc on October 2, with Jace reshaping the Multiverse and heroes returning.

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm, Kamigawa: Titanbreach, and Zhalfir launch Magic: The Gathering’s next story era in 2027.

Announcements also included a Reality Fracture Secret Lair, Mystery Booster: Commander Edition, and four 2027 MagicCons.

Wizards of the Coast made several announcements this evening at MagicCon: Amsterdam, laying out the majority of their plans for Magic: The Gathering in 2027. Among the major reveals were a special panel on the Magic Multiverse, which will see a specific story arc end with the Reality Fracture expansion and start a new one in 2027 across the next expansions: Nauctis: The Sunken Realm, Kamigawa: Titanbreach, and Zhalfir.

The team also confirmed a new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Bundle for Reality Fracture and Mystery Booster Commander, along with a new Secret Lair for Stardew Valley (which we'll discuss later). Not to mention confirming the dates for the next four MagicCon events as they head to places such as Detroit and Tokyo. We have the rundown below, along with more images and other details, as well as the main Magic: The Gathering panel to check out above.

MagicCon: Amsterdam Reveals Multiple Magic: The Gathering Announcements

Reality Fracture The Multiverse meets its match… Reality Fracture is the epic conclusion of the arc that began in Wilds of Eldraine three years ago. Following a showdown in the Meditation Realm at the end of Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Jace Beleren now seeks to reshape the Multiverse into his ideal vision. Fans can expect to see some of their favorite characters – including Chandra and Garruk – return in twisted, unique ways. Reality Fracture launches worldwide on October 2.











Reality Fracture Secret Lair Jace got a makeover for Reality Fracture (check out that cloak!) and so did our special bundles! Secret Lair Bundles are a mind-bending collection of everything you love about a set, infused with the wild visuals of Secret Lair. Each Secret Lair Bundle includes two Collector Boosters, six Play Boosters, a set of traditional foil basic lands, and two of 10 traditional foil Secret Lair Bundle promo cards. For Reality Fracture, we reimagined 10 cards from the main set and gave them a new look, as if they were pulled straight from Jace's wild visions of a reforged reality. Secret Lair Bundles will be available at your local game store, online retailers like TCGplayer and Amazon, and the Secret Lair storefront.

Mystery Booster: Commander Edition The next iteration of Mystery Booster is coming later in 2026 and will be a Mystery Booster Commander Edition! Mystery Booster Commander Edition is designed for Commander draft. The first sneak peek will be at GenCon.



Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Nauctis: The Sunken Realm introduces Magic: The Gathering players to Nauctis, Magic's take on an undersea plane. The set features merfolk, seals, homarids, and other aquatic creatures, along with deities. As tensions bubble between two warring kingdoms, a group of unlikely heroes must rise to the occasion – or their home will be swallowed up by the seas. Adventures await under the water, and players will come face-to-face with fearsome creatures that dwell far, far from the surface. Nauctis: The Sunken Realm kicks off a brand-new multi-year story arc for Magic: The Gathering and releases February 5, 2027.



Kamigawa : Titanbreach When an Omenpath opens above the neon-lit skies of Towashi, a huge mass of Ikoria crashes through, unleashing mayhem. The people of Kamigawa must band together to stop the monsters of Ikoria that threaten to stomp, scorch, and shatter their home. Kamigawa: Titanbreach is a clash between two iconic Magic planes, Ikoria and Kamigawa. Face the incursion head-on when Kamigawa: Titanbreach releases on June 4, 2027.

Zhalfir The kingdom of Zhalfir has reentered the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse as its own plane! Zhalfir will showcase its namesake like never before, lush with vibrant magic and rooted in its storied past, as its people find their place in the Multiverse. Teferi Akosa will also be making his return to Zhalfir, giving a new generation of players the chance to meet Magic's master of chronomancy. Players can immerse themselves in the beauty of Zhalfir and harness innovative new forms of magic. The minds behind this plane have crafted some especially mind-bending cards, each embracing the unique visual design of Magic's take on the afrofantasy genre. The set will be released on October 1, 2027 New MagicCon Events The final MagicCon event of 2026 will take place in Atlanta from November 13 – 15. For 2027, Wizards of the Coast will be expanding to four MagicCon events around the world, bringing Magic: The Gathering to a few new cities. MagicCon: Detroit – February 26-28, 2027

MagicCon: Tokyo (Japan) – May 14-16, 2027

MagicCon: Las Vegas – August 27-29, 2027

MagicCon: Amsterdam – December 3-5, 2027

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