Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Soulframe, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: TennoCon 2026

Multiple Warframe & Soulframe Announcements Made at TennoCon 2026

During TennoCon 2026 this weekend, multiple new announcements were made for both Warframe and Soulframe as part of the festivities.

Article Summary TennoCon 2026 delivered major Warframe news, including the Mesa Heirloom Collection and a new Warframe x Fortnite collab.

Warframe updates revealed at TennoCon include Amir's Shockwave in August and Iceblade of Narin with Citrine Prime this fall.

Digital Extremes also confirmed the TennoVIP World Tour 2026 and announced TennoCon 2027 for London, Ontario.

Soulframe's TennoCon gameplay showcase unveiled a new Warsongs Fable, fishing, mounts, and new cast performances.

Digital Extremes made a number of announcements at TennoCon 2026 this weekend for both Warframe and Soulframe. We already covered Warframe: Tau by itself, as that is a major expansion, but we have the rest of what came out on July 11 for you below, including the full video from the presentation that has the Soulframe gameplay. Enjoy checking it all out!

Mesa Heirloom Collection

Mesa, the outcast vagabond, rides off into the sunset in style with a new Heirloom Collection of cosmetics available today, with a fashionable, toggleable poncho primed for customizing.

Warframe x Fortnite Collab

In partnership with developer Epic Games, the surreal sci-fi world of Warframe ventures through a rift in the Void to join the world of Fortnite. Those who purchase an eligible item for Warframe on the Epic Games Store will earn the Excalibur skin in Fortnite as a gift-with-purchase. The in-game boyband On-lyne's debut music track, "Party Of Your Lifetime," from Warframe: 1999 will also be available in Fortnite Festival for purchase for V-Bucks via the in-game store. For more information, please see the dedicated webpage on Epic Games' website.

Amir's Shockwave (August)

Encounter a new kind of Warframe side story via a special Nightwave remix, hosted by the Protoframe Amir (Volt) for a collection of Warframe: 1999-themed cosmetics. Return to the K.I.M. messaging system for a new mini-role-playing adventure with The Hex crew, full of magic dice, formidable foes, and exclusive rewards, including a new song from the in-game boy band On-lyne: RUNNING LATE.

Iceblade of Narin & Citrine Prime Access (Fall 2026)

Digital Extremes' Fall update this year will be Iceblade of Narin, introducing the female ice-themed 66th Warframe, a Banshee Warframe rework and deluxe skin, as well as a deluxe skin for Qorvex. Witness the luminous luster of Citrine Prime, the crystal bastion, reliving the golden age and style of the Orokin Empire alongside new Prime weapons and accessories. Tune in to the September Devstream, hosted in Seoul, South Korea, for more details.

TennoVIP World Tour 2026 & TennoCon 2027

The Warframe development team is returning to their global trek across our planet to connect with players everywhere in person this year, with events planned for South Korea, China, London, and Glasgow. TennoCon will once again return to London, Ontario, Canada, on July 16-17, 2027, for the acclaimed community event's 12th year. Stay tuned to Warframe's official website, forums, and social channels for more details soon.

Soulframe Gameplay Showcase

As a part of TennoCon's finale presentation, Soulframe's development team debuted a brand new gameplay demo showcasing the team's latest progress for the upcoming fantasy action RPG adventure, showcasing a new Warsongs Fable which features a corrupted player progression path, a fishing mini-game, the long-anticipated mount system, and new performances from Ben Starr and Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33).

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