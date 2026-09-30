Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Munchkin, Steve Jackson Games

Munchkin Second Edition Has Officially Been Launched

After a short tease, Steve Jackson Games has officially launched Munchkin Second Edition, offering players an upgraded, streamlined version of the 25-year-old game.

Article Summary Steve Jackson Games has launched Munchkin Second Edition, a $40 overhaul that updates the classic card game after 25 years.

Munchkin Second Edition streamlines setup and turns with starting cards, a new Listen at the Door phase, and faster play.

New Gold Pieces let Munchkin players bribe rivals and make change, while Loot the Room adds more choices each round.

John Kovalic refreshed all Munchkin art, and First Edition cards remain compatible with Second Edition rules and components.

Steve Jackson Games has officially launched the latest version of Munchkin, as Second Edition is now available. This is a top-to-bottom upgrade for the game you've known for the past 25 years, with upgraded artwork, mechanics, additions, challenges, and more. All of it streamlined to remove any of the clunky parts and enhance the game players have loved for years. We have the finer details below as the game is currently on sale via Warehouse 23 for $40.

Kick Down The Door! Munchkin Second Edition Has Launched

Munchkin Second Edition includes upgrades and enhancements to the game fans have loved for a quarter century. Setup and gameplay are faster than ever, with a predetermined set of starting cards that help to create a more balanced starting point. A new turn phase – Listen at The Door – has been added, and it works alongside the new Gold Pieces mechanic. Players can now use coins to micro-bribe their opponents and make change when selling Items for levels. The Loot The Room phase has been modified to give players additional choices, and the win condition has been updated to allow a shared victory for a helper, regardless of that player's role or level.

Turn phases have been updated, and a new one has been added. Gold Pieces – a new mechanic – allow players to micro-bribe their opponents and make change when selling Items for levels. There's even an updated win condition. Every illustration is by Munchkin's original artist, John Kovalic, and instructions are included for playing First Edition cards with Second Edition rules and components.

Munchkin's original and primary artist, John Kovalic, has refreshed and updated every illustration – on the cards, box, gameboard, and other components – with vibrant, modern colors. Best of all, cards from the first edition of Munchkin are playable with Second Edition rules, and every box includes a rulesheet for doing so.

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