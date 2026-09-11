Posted in: Card Games, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Munchkin, Steve Jackson Games, TTRPG

Munchkin Will Launch a Compatible TTRPG After Crowdfunding

The popular fantasy card game Munchkin is going to get a TTRPG, but first it's going to kick down the door of crowdfunding to get made.

Article Summary Steve Jackson Games has confirmed Munchkin 5.5E RPG, turning the hit fantasy card game into a tabletop adventure.

The Munchkin TTRPG plans a rulebook, campaign, and cards, all built with 5.5E-compatible gameplay and comedy.

A BackerKit crowdfunding campaign launches October 13 to help bring the Munchkin tabletop RPG to life.

Munchkin 5.5E RPG promises absurd monsters, outrageous loot, and backstabbing teamwork true to the card game.

Steve Jackson Games has officially confirmed that their popular card game Munchkin will be getting its own TTRPG. The company unveiled details this week, along with the image you see here, confirming they're aiming at making a playable title using 5.5E rules, complete with a rulebook, a campaign, and a set of cards to back it up. The one hitch at the moment is that they're going to do like pretty much all tabletop companies these days, and launch a crowdfunding campaign to get it made. We have more details below as we now wait for everything to get set in motion on October 13.

Munchkin 5.5E RPG Planned For a Crowdfunding Campaign

Munchkin 5.5E RPG captures everything fans love about the iconic card game: ridiculous monsters, absurd treasures, terrible decisions, questionable teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of loot. Players won't be saving kingdoms or fulfilling ancient prophecies. They'll be racing to grab the best gear, outsmart every monster they can, and occasionally "accidentally" helping their friends lose. Built for 5e players while staying true to Munchkin's unmistakable sense of humor, the game transforms the beloved card game into a full tabletop RPG where greed is practically a character trait.

Inspired by the best-selling Munchkin card game, Munchkin 5.5E RPG captures the same fast-paced humor and chaotic competition that has entertained players for more than two decades. Instead of noble heroes destined to save the world, players become greedy adventurers racing to gather loot, defeat absurd monsters, and occasionally turn on one another when the treasure is too good to share. The game features:

An officially licensed tabletop role-playing game set in the world of Munchkin

5.5E-compatible gameplay that embraces the humor and chaos of the original card game

Familiar Munchkin races, classes, monsters, treasures, and iconic jokes

Adventures filled with outrageous loot, ridiculous encounters, and delightfully questionable teamwork

A lighthearted fantasy experience where greed is encouraged, and the worst ideas often make the best stories

Whether you're a longtime Munchkin fan or looking for your next comedy-filled game night, Munchkin 5.5E RPG is ready to kick down the door.

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