Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: my hero academia, My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble Officially Launches Plus Ultra Season 1

My Hero Ultra Rumble Plus Ultra Season 1 was released this week in the free-to-play battle royale title, with a new playable character.

Article Summary My Hero Ultra Rumble launched Plus Ultra Season 1 this week, adding free new content to the battle royale.

Kyoka Jiro joins My Hero Ultra Rumble as a new Assault fighter with scouting, support, and sound-based attacks.

Plus Ultra Season 1 adds the Cyber Hero Costume collection, with new looks for Jiro, Tokoyami, and Present Mic.

My Hero Ultra Rumble also brings back Battle Styles, themed costumes, rewards, and the 3-Pick Battle Event.

Bandai Namco has released a new piece of content for My Hero Ultra Rumble, as Plus Ultra Season 1 is underway in the game. The game has been out for over three years,a nd by all accounts, it looked like the team had all but abandoned the title after My Hero Academia: All's Justice came out in the early part of this year. But it looks like the team decided to add new content, as they introduce Assault fighter Kyoka Jiro as a brand-new playable character, new events, and new seasonal content for players free of charge to enjoy, such as the Cyber Hero Costume collection. We have the details below as the content is now live.

My Hero Ultra Rumble Plus Ultra Season 1

Armed with her Quirk, Earphone Jack, Kyoka Jiro joins the battlefield as an Assault fighter, combining powerful sound-based attacks with unique scouting and support abilities. Her skills allow her to detect enemies through walls, create defensive sound barriers for allies, and unleash devastating rock-inspired attacks that can turn the tide of any battle. Players can also use her Special Action, Listening, to scan large areas and reveal opponents hidden across the battlefield.

My Hero Ultra Rumble Plus Ultra Season 1 also introduces the Cyber Hero Costume collection, featuring fresh looks for Jiro and new costumes for Tokoyami and Present Mic. Players can unlock Kyoka Jiro through the new Character Roll starting today. Denki Kaminari also lights up the battlefield with his new Battle Style, the Spark set. Available on December 9, players can transform Kaminari into a high-speed Rapid character who can mark and strike enemies with devastating lightning attacks and overwhelm opponents with electrifying mobility.

Additional content for Plus Ultra Season 1 includes the anticipated return of popular Battle Styles and costumes for fan-favorite heroes and villains, including Mirko, Twice, Tsuyu Asui, Hawks, Izuku Midoriya OFA and All For One <Youth Age>, alongside a variety of themed costume collections such as Codebreak, Scorching Sands, Kung Fu, Festival Yukata and Christmas Santa outfits. Players can also enjoy a wide range of enticing rewards, including exclusive costumes, emotes, voice lines, enhancement materials, and Rank Rewards with special Christmas-themed outfits for Aizawa and All Might. In addition, players can soon look forward to a packed schedule of in-game events throughout the season, including Mission Events, T.U.N.I.N.G Events, Drop Events, and the exciting return of the competitive 3-Pick Battle Event, where players strategically swap between three selected characters in a fast-paced solo battle to claim victory.

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