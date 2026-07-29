Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Bandai Card Games, Naruto Card Game

Naruto Card Game Drops Details Ahead of Gen Con 2026

Ahead of its world debut at Gen Con 2026 in Indianapolis this weekend, we got some new details about the Naruto Card Game.

Article Summary Bandai Card Games has shared early Naruto Card Game details ahead of its world debut at Gen Con 2026 in Indianapolis.

The Naruto Card Game spans Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto, with players battling through Leader cards and Life.

Core Naruto Card Game types include Leader, Character, EX Character, Chakra, and Summon cards shaping strategy.

Bandai also outlined the Naruto Card Game tour, with stops through late 2026 before tutorials and a Summer 2027 release.

Bandai Card Games has revealed the preliminary details for the new Naruto Card Game ahead of its world debut at Gen Con 2026. Already being predicted to be one of the biggest TCG segments of the entire weekend, the company has been teasing this thing since June, and now we're finally going to get a look at what they have in store from July 30 until August 2. But before all that, the team dropped some images and details of what kind of game we're going to be getting. We have those notes for you here, along with a pair of trailers that really dive into what you will expect to see on the convention floor. We'll follow up with more news as it drops this weekend.

Naruto Card Game Will Make Its World Debut at Gen Con 2026

Naruto Card Game is a strategic trading card game featuring characters and stories from across the Naruto series, including Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Each player builds around a Leader card, with a deck of 51 cards, 5 Chakra cards, and 1 Summon card, assembling Characters in their Leader's color and attacking to reduce the opponent's Leader's Life to zero.

Card Types

Leader Card — The heart of a player's deck. A player's cards and strategies are determined by the color of their Leader, with games won when an opponent's Leader's Life is brought to zero.

The heart of a player's deck. A player's cards and strategies are determined by the color of their Leader, with games won when an opponent's Leader's Life is brought to zero. Character Card — A player's front line. Character cards execute attacks, and some can unleash Jutsu, such as Ninjutsu, by paying a Chakra cost.

A player's front line. Character cards execute attacks, and some can unleash Jutsu, such as Ninjutsu, by paying a Chakra cost. EX Character Card — After meeting certain conditions during the match, these powerful, high-impact Characters can swing the game into a player's favor.

After meeting certain conditions during the match, these powerful, high-impact Characters can swing the game into a player's favor. Chakra Card — A player's resource pool, spent to activate Jutsu and other Support effects at the moment they're needed.

A player's resource pool, spent to activate Jutsu and other Support effects at the moment they're needed. Summon Card — A required card to bring Character cards into battle.

The reveal debuts the game's first card art, featuring original illustrations from a range of artists alongside artwork drawn from the anime and manga, including designs that recall memorable moments from the series and cards built on original manga art. Early cards shown include Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Jiraiya, and Itachi Uchiha, showcasing a wide variety of character artwork from across the series.

Continuing Tour Schedule

New York Comic Con 2026 (October 2026) — more information revealed

(October 2026) — more information revealed PAX Australia 2026 (October 2026)

(October 2026) Bandai Card Games Fest. 26-27 — across the season

across the season Spiel Essen 2026 (October 2026)

(October 2026) Paris Games Week 2026 (October 2026)

(October 2026) Lucca Comics & Games 2026 (November 2026)

(November 2026) Further information — December 2026

December 2026 In-store Tutorial Sessions roll out — January 2027

January 2027 Worldwide release — Summer 2027

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