Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K26, WNBA

NBA 2K26 Season 7 Puts Angel Reese And The WNBA Center Court

NBA 2K26 Season 7 launches May 15 with Angel Reese, WNBA rewards, new MyTEAM cards, Rivet City Park, Pro Pass items, and more.

Article Summary NBA 2K26 Season 7 launches May 15, spotlighting Angel Reese and The WNBA with new rewards across key modes.

MyCAREER adds fresh storylines, Rivet City Park returns, and seasonal unlocks include a Dune Buggy and +1 Cap Breaker.

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM brings Invincible Angel Reese, Dark Matter Phil Jackson, and G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan rewards.

The W Online celebrates the WNBA season start, while the Season 7 Pro Pass adds premium gear and a 100 OVR Curry.

With the NBA Playoffs in full swing and the WNBA's 30th season underway, 2K Games has new content coming to NBA 2K26 at the end of this week. Season 7 will feature Angel Reese, one of the game's cover athletes, celebrating her greatest moments and the league as a whole, along with several new additions across multiple modes. As well as new storylines in The City, new cosmetics, new player cards, and some other fun additions. We have more details from the developers for you here, and you can read more details in the full Courtside Report on their website, as Season 7 launches on May 15, 2026.

NBA 2K26 Season 7 Brings Angel Reese, WNBA Rewards, And MyTEAM Cards

MyCAREER: While Angel Reese is starting a new chapter with the Atlanta Dream, players can shape their own narrative, whether building a legacy with their drafted franchise or writing a new chapter elsewhere. Season 7 is a host of fresh content with seasonal rewards that include a Level 18 Dune Buggy Vehicle, Level 19 'Moondog' – Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot, Level 39 Low Poly Baller, Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker, and more.

While Angel Reese is starting a new chapter with the Atlanta Dream, players can shape their own narrative, whether building a legacy with their drafted franchise or writing a new chapter elsewhere. Season 7 is a host of fresh content with seasonal rewards that include a Level 18 Dune Buggy Vehicle, Level 19 'Moondog' – Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot, Level 39 Low Poly Baller, Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker, and more. The Park: Rivet City Park, a remastered classic from NBA 2K16, where the best of the best reign supreme, returns again. Players and their crew get a chance at running the industrial complex with a winning streak and building their way up the leaderboard.

Rivet City Park, a remastered classic from where the best of the best reign supreme, returns again. Players and their crew get a chance at running the industrial complex with a winning streak and building their way up the leaderboard. MyTEAM: The stars align in Season 7, with Invincible, Dark Matter, and 100 OVR cards available to rule the MyTEAM universe. This Season's MyTEAM rewards track includes Level 1 Invincible Angel Reese, Level 28 Dark Matter Phil Jackson Coach Card, Level 40 G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan (SG/SF), and more.

The W Online: The wait is over, and the WNBA regular season is here. Fans can celebrate the start of a new season with weekly rewards, including Tops + Necklaces for Gemini and Cancer signs, a W Race Helmet, and more, plus seasonal rewards, including an Atlanta Dream Basketball, Atlanta Dream Jersey Card, 5,000 VC, and more.

The wait is over, and the WNBA regular season is here. Fans can celebrate the start of a new season with weekly rewards, including Tops + Necklaces for Gemini and Cancer signs, a W Race Helmet, and more, plus seasonal rewards, including an Atlanta Dream Basketball, Atlanta Dream Jersey Card, 5,000 VC, and more. Season 7 Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass*: The Season 7 Pro Pass unlocks 40 additional levels of premium content. Automatic rewards include a Cold Blooded Viper Mask, Premium After Hours Outfit, and a 100 OVR Stephen Curry card. Premium rewards include an Animated Medallion at Level 6, an Animated Boxing Robe at Level 20, 'Hooper' – Detroit Pistons Mascot at Level 30, and a Pro Pass G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan (PG/SG) card at Level 40.

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