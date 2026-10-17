Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K27

NBA 2K27 Launches Season 2 With GOAT Builds For NBA Tip-Off

NBA 2K27 has launched Season 2 with some new content ahead of the NBA 2026-2027 Seasonal Tip-Off, including the introduction of GOAT Builds

Article Summary NBA 2K27 Season 2 is live with GOAT Builds, adding legend-inspired MyPLAYER options with unique stats and animations.

Sunset Beach returns to The City in NBA 2K27, with Level 40 rewards including mascots, a golf cart, and Dirk’s GOAT Build.

NBA 2K27 Season 2 boosts Crew Divisions and MyTEAM with Double Crew XP, REP bonuses, Premier Exchange, and new rewards.

Patch 2.0 adds gameplay fixes, a 25-year MyCAREER Eras option, plus new 2K Beats tracks and a Space Jam tribute.

2K Games has officially launched Season 1 of NBA 2K27, bringing with it a number of additions before the NBA Tip-Off to start the 2026-2027 season. Deluxe Edition cover athlete Caitlin Clark and Indiana superstar Tyrese Haliburton are the stars of the season, as they have remastered Sunset Beach to The City, debuted GOAT Builds, added several new 2K Beats that have been curated by Haliburton, added a 30th-anniversary tribute to Space Jam, and more. We have the developer notes below, and more can be found on their website, as the content is now live.

NBA 2K27 – Season 2

GOAT Builds: Season 2 introduces GOAT Builds, which exceed the standard physical and attribute caps of the MyPLAYER Builder. Inspired by NBA legends, the animations and stats are locked to preserve each player's authentic feel, while keeping full access to Badges, Cap Breakers, and more. GOAT Builds available at release include Klay Thompson, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, and more. Players can earn even more GOAT Builds through REP and Lifetime Challenges.

Season 2 introduces GOAT Builds, which exceed the standard physical and attribute caps of the MyPLAYER Builder. Inspired by NBA legends, the animations and stats are locked to preserve each player's authentic feel, while keeping full access to Badges, Cap Breakers, and more. GOAT Builds available at release include Klay Thompson, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, and more. Players can earn even more GOAT Builds through REP and Lifetime Challenges. The City: Remastered from NBA 2K17, Sunset Beach returns to The City complete with its iconic coastal backdrop, volcano view, and giant fish tank. Players earn XP in The City, MyCAREER, and MyTEAM on the way to Level 40, with rewards that include a 4-Person Golf Cart at Level 18, 'Boomer' – Indiana Pacers Mascot at Level 20, Dirk Nowitzki GOAT Build at Level 33, Clown Costume: Ankle Taker at Level 39, and more.

Remastered from NBA 2K17, Sunset Beach returns to The City complete with its iconic coastal backdrop, volcano view, and giant fish tank. Players earn XP in The City, MyCAREER, and MyTEAM on the way to Level 40, with rewards that include a 4-Person Golf Cart at Level 18, 'Boomer' – Indiana Pacers Mascot at Level 20, Dirk Nowitzki GOAT Build at Level 33, Clown Costume: Ankle Taker at Level 39, and more. Crew Divisions: This Season kicks off with Double Crew XP applied to the rewards track and a 25% REP boost for all Crew Divisions games. Crew HQ now features REC-level difficulty while the Squad Showdown Kiosk retains competitive sliders for private matches.

This Season kicks off with Double Crew XP applied to the rewards track and a 25% REP boost for all Crew Divisions games. Crew HQ now features REC-level difficulty while the Squad Showdown Kiosk retains competitive sliders for private matches. MyTEAM: This Season, the Premier Exchange allows players to swap cards from their collection to unlock exclusive roster upgrades like Pixel Cut Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, an 11-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection and four-time NBA Blocks Leader, for their roster. Season 2 rewards start with a Level 1 Diamond Jason Kidd and culminate to a Level 40 Pixel Cut Karl-Anthony Towns.

2K Beats Soundtrack: Season 2 is packed with new tracks from BLACKPINK, BossMan Dlow, Linkin Park, and many more. The update brings five new mixes led by a Tyrese Haliburton curation featuring Gunna, Meek Mill, and additional artists. Highlights also include a Space Jam 30th anniversary celebration, a French artist spotlight, and ten new tracks inspired by Rucker Park. Every NBA 2K27 track is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Season 2 is packed with new tracks from BLACKPINK, BossMan Dlow, Linkin Park, and many more. The update brings five new mixes led by a Tyrese Haliburton curation featuring Gunna, Meek Mill, and additional artists. Highlights also include a Space Jam 30th anniversary celebration, a French artist spotlight, and ten new tracks inspired by Rucker Park. Every track is available on Spotify and Apple Music. Season 2 Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass*: The Season 2 Pro Pass unlocks 40 additional levels of premium, spooky-themed content. Automatic rewards include a Jack-O'-Lantern Scarecrow Costume, Headhunter Mask, 94 OVR Pascal Siakam, and a Pro Pass Pack. Premium highlights include Jack-O'-Lantern Facepaint at Level 3, 'Sir C.C.' – Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot at Level 12, Fire Face Body Mod at Level 18, 'G-Wiz' – Washington Wizard Mascot at Level 30, a Pro Pass Pixel Cut Karl-Anthony Towns at Level 40, and more.

The Season 2 Pro Pass unlocks 40 additional levels of premium, spooky-themed content. Automatic rewards include a Jack-O'-Lantern Scarecrow Costume, Headhunter Mask, 94 OVR Pascal Siakam, and a Pro Pass Pack. Premium highlights include Jack-O'-Lantern Facepaint at Level 3, 'Sir C.C.' – Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot at Level 12, Fire Face Body Mod at Level 18, 'G-Wiz' – Washington Wizard Mascot at Level 30, a Pro Pass Pixel Cut Karl-Anthony Towns at Level 40, and more. Patch 2.0: Patch 2.0 is live introducing major updates across Gameplay, MyTEAM, Crew HQ, and MyCAREER Eras, where players can now play a continuous 25-year career across multiple eras. Key fixes eliminate ghost contests on shots, rebalance steal animations and penalties, and more

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