Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K27, WNBA

NBA 2K27 Releases Its First Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first official gameplay trailer for NBA 2K27 as we get a better look at both NBA and WNBA players in this edition.

Article Summary NBA 2K27’s first official gameplay trailer showcases NBA and WNBA action ahead of the game’s September 4, 2026 launch.

2K confirms the Preseason Breakdown on August 18, where NBA 2K27 will reveal major features, gameplay upgrades, and more.

NBA 2K27 gameplay adds smarter AI defense, improved shot contests, and a dynamic Dunk Meter that reacts to defenders.

MyPLAYER, MyTEAM, MyNBA, and MyCAREER get key NBA 2K27 updates, including new Badges, CBA rules, and Rucker Park.

2K Games dropped a brand-new trailer this morning for NBA 2K27, giving us our first official look at the gameplay. The trailer shows off a lot of cinematic action from the game, highlighting both the NBA and WNBA in the process. Even jumping on the LeBron James train by showing him in a 76er's jersey. Enjoy the trailer and the developer notes below from the team, as the game is coming out on September 4, 2026.

What Does The First NBA 2K27 Gameplay Trailer Reveal?

This first look sets the stage for a franchise-first event, the Preseason Breakdown: NBA 2K27 Game Reveal stream on August 18. Fresh off the biggest year in franchise history, community feedback and player engagement have helped shape what's next in NBA 2K27. To mark the milestone, 2K is celebrating the community and unveiling all major NBA 2K27 game news in a single day. The upcoming stream will reveal this year's most anticipated innovations, features, gameplay enhancements, and dive into all things NBA 2K27.

Gameplay: Built for a more balanced experience, AI defenders will now contest shots more effectively and hold their positioning better in modes like The REC. Additionally, a new, fully dynamic Dunk Meter now continuously evaluates defensive positioning from the moment players take off all the way through the finish, expanding the green window for wide-open lanes and shrinking it for late defensive closeouts.

Built for a more balanced experience, AI defenders will now contest shots more effectively and hold their positioning better in modes like The REC. Additionally, a new, fully dynamic Dunk Meter now continuously evaluates defensive positioning from the moment players take off all the way through the finish, expanding the green window for wide-open lanes and shrinking it for late defensive closeouts. MyPLAYER Builder: NBA 2K27 expands from 40 to 53 total Badges and adds 19 brand-new ones to push players to experiment and craft unique builds. Stay tuned to find out more about the new Badges. Cap Breakers are also making a return, and due to popular demand, their attribute boosts can now be previewed directly inside the Builder.

NBA 2K27 expands from 40 to 53 total Badges and adds 19 brand-new ones to push players to experiment and craft unique builds. Stay tuned to find out more about the new Badges. Cap Breakers are also making a return, and due to popular demand, their attribute boosts can now be previewed directly inside the Builder. MyTEAM: For the first time ever in franchise history, the Auction House is unified across PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, creating the largest pool of community-listed cards in MyTEAM history. This gives players more variety and a higher chance of finding cards at consistent prices. Additionally, winning an auction now has a verification delay. Cards are added to your collection immediately.

For the first time ever in franchise history, the Auction House is unified across PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, creating the largest pool of community-listed cards in MyTEAM history. This gives players more variety and a higher chance of finding cards at consistent prices. Additionally, winning an auction now has a verification delay. Cards are added to your collection immediately. MyNBA: Taking a grassroots approach to the core franchise experience, updates include highly requested community features to mirror today's league, such as the salary cap effects of the new CBA's second apron and the ability to offer No-Trade Clauses to free agents. This is among the many new additions. Stay tuned!

Taking a grassroots approach to the core franchise experience, updates include highly requested community features to mirror today's league, such as the salary cap effects of the new CBA's second apron and the ability to offer No-Trade Clauses to free agents. This is among the many new additions. Stay tuned! MyCAREER & The City: The City's lights turn off, and the neon lights come out with a new nighttime aesthetic. The community loved last year's City layout, so based on community feedback, the centralized layout remains unchanged, allowing development time to be poured directly into refining where players actually hoop. Plus, the legendary streetball mecca Rucker Park has been recreated, serving as the proving ground for this year's MyCAREER prelude story, "Fire & Concrete," and in Street Kings.

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