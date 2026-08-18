Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K27, WNBA

NBA 2K27 Reveals More Gameplay Enhancements & Changes

The latest video for NBA 2K27 reveals many of the new enhancements and changes coming to the title as it arrives on September 4.

Article Summary NBA 2K27 gameplay video previews major upgrades ahead of launch on September 4, including new controls and systems.

Creative offense expands with ProPLAY moves, deeper dribble customization, dynamic layups, and smarter dunk logic.

NBA 2K27 defense gets more physical with improved contests, cutoff mechanics, ankle breakers, and ball collisions.

Revamped Takeover, upgraded Rhythm Shooting, and smarter AI coaching aim for more authentic NBA 2K27 gameplay.

2K Games revealed more of the gameplay and many of the changes coming to NBA 2K27, as they dropped a new featurette video showcasing it. The team dropped a new video while a Community Day is being held with content creators, showcasing almost ten minutes worth of new additions, changes, and more being added to the game this year. We have the dev notes below and the video above, as the game is coming out on September 4, 2026.

New Ways To Play & Changes Galore Come to NBA 2K27

Creative Offensive Weapons : Thanks to ProPLAY, NBA 2K27 captures the league's most inspired offensive moves and adds another layer of creativity to the offensive bag. For the first time, players can replicate the step-through up-and-under mastered by stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and Luka Dončić to generate clean separation. The new Expanded Dribbling Customization suite breaks signature dribbling packages into 29 individual, decoupled movements, letting hoopers craft endless combinations into personalized attacks. The Dynamic Layup Engine adjusts movements mid-air for unique, clean finishes, and the logic-driven Dunk Meter creates more realistic outcomes all the way to the rim.

: Thanks to ProPLAY, NBA 2K27 captures the league's most inspired offensive moves and adds another layer of creativity to the offensive bag. For the first time, players can replicate the step-through up-and-under mastered by stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and Luka Dončić to generate clean separation. The new Expanded Dribbling Customization suite breaks signature dribbling packages into 29 individual, decoupled movements, letting hoopers craft endless combinations into personalized attacks. The Dynamic Layup Engine adjusts movements mid-air for unique, clean finishes, and the logic-driven Dunk Meter creates more realistic outcomes all the way to the rim. Reworked, Physical Defense: On the defensive end of the floor, players can now choose to contest shots more aggressively or more conservatively with improved hands-up defense mechanics. Meanwhile, advanced shot coverage feedback now displays a color-coded system that illustrates the quality of a contest and the direction it came from. An expanded Defensive Cutoff system empowers skilled defenders to match the offense's explosive combos step-for-step, and ankle breakers are now skill-based and logic-driven for the first time. A new ball collision system backs it all up, weighing both players' ratings to determine if contact from a cutoff or steal attempt is enough to jar the ball loose, rewarding physical, well-timed defense while still giving ball handlers a chance to recover.

Revamped Takeover System : NBA 2K27 introduces a revamped Takeover system built around the five disciplines: Shooting, Finishing, Playmaking, Defense, and Rebounding. Each discipline can be activated individually and is tracked throughout the game with dedicated meters that rise and fall with in-game performance in that area, scaling across six tiers. Once a player maxes out the meter of a certain discipline, it will trigger the equipped Takeover Ability automatically.

: NBA 2K27 introduces a revamped Takeover system built around the five disciplines: Shooting, Finishing, Playmaking, Defense, and Rebounding. Each discipline can be activated individually and is tracked throughout the game with dedicated meters that rise and fall with in-game performance in that area, scaling across six tiers. Once a player maxes out the meter of a certain discipline, it will trigger the equipped Takeover Ability automatically. New Advanced Controls : The new Advanced Controls bring unprecedented precision and authentic, dynamic playmaking, whether performing breakdowns on the move, threading no-look passes or throwing intuitive alley-oops.

: The new Advanced Controls bring unprecedented precision and authentic, dynamic playmaking, whether performing breakdowns on the move, threading no-look passes or throwing intuitive alley-oops. Upgraded Rhythm Shooting: Rhythm Shooting returns with some highly anticipated upgrades for 2K27. The Shot Meter gives players a real-time visual guide to hitting the ideal Tempo with a tick mark synced to Pro Stick movement. Now, based on community feedback, successfully hitting a shot with Rhythm Shooting strictly requires greening the Timing. Additionally, Rhythm Shooting has officially expanded to the free-throw line, making the transition seamless for players who shoot with the Pro Stick.

AI & Coaching: Improved AI logic ensures that computer-controlled teammates and opponents operate with a realistic basketball IQ, designed to read, react, and attack. A new Set AI framework coordinates offensive actions to keep elite facilitators, like Nikola Jokić, at the true hub of the offense, while new team-level game plans adapt in real time to exploit favorable matchups. On the other end, Enhanced Matchup Switching brings more fluid, intelligent coverage.

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