Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: caitlin clark, derrick rose, nba, NBA 2K27, Victor Wembanyama

NBA 2K27 Reveals All Three Of This Year's Cover Athletes

Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose were all announced this week as this year's cover athletes for NBA 2K27.

Article Summary NBA 2K27 cover athletes are Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose across three editions.

Wembanyama fronts the Standard Edition, becoming the first San Antonio Spurs player on an NBA 2K cover.

Caitlin Clark leads the Deluxe Edition as the first Indiana Fever player and first WNBA star with her own cover.

Derrick Rose headlines the Ultra Edition, returns to the cover for the first time since NBA 2K13, out September 4, 2026.

2K Games revealed the three cover athletes who will be gracing the cover of all the editions of NBA 2K27. First off, the Standard Edition will feature San Antonio Spurs Center Victor Wembanyama, marking the first time a Spurs player will grace an NBA 2K cover. Next, the Deluxe Edition will feature WNBA Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark, making her the first Fever player on an NBA 2K cover. Finally, the Ultra Edition features Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose, a three-time NBA All-Star, and his second time gracing the cover since NBA 2K13. We have quotes from everyone below as we wait to learn more details about this year's edition, which will be released on September 4, 2026.

NBA 2K27 Cover Athletes Speak About The Milestone

"Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose each come from different worlds, but they share the same obsession that has altered the trajectory of the game," said Zak Armitage, SVP & GM of NBA 2K. "Wembanyama has broken the mold for what a big man can be and keeps breaking it. Clark is pulling up from the logo, not just redefining what range looks like, but the women's game entirely. And Rose changed what it meant to be a point guard – explosive, physical, unstoppable – and when faced with setbacks, his hunger for the game is what brought him back. None of them have an off switch, and that same relentless drive is what defines NBA 2K27."

"When you're truly obsessed with basketball, the game doesn't stop when you leave the arena. NBA 2K is the court that never locks up; it's always open, whether you're in Paris or San Antonio. It's how you study the game, sharpen your IQ, and live basketball 24/7," said Standard Edition cover athlete Victor Wembanyama. "To be the face of a game that fuels that hunger for hoops and whose covers immortalize the all-time greats, that's a dream come true for me."

"Being on the cover of NBA 2K27 is special because this game reaches fans all over the world," said Deluxe Edition cover athlete Caitlin Clark. "To be the first WNBA player on her own global cover means women's basketball gets to show up on that stage too, and I am proud to be part of that."

"It's crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27," said Ultra Edition cover athlete Derrick Rose. "During my journey there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you."

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