Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: Bam Adebayo, Grand Theft Auto VI, gta 6, NBA 2K27

NBA 2K27 Takes Things To Vice City For Season 3

In a bit of company synergy, NBA 2K27 will be taking a trip to Vice City for Season 3, as they help promote the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI

Article Summary NBA 2K27 Season 3 heads to Vice City on November 27, bringing a seven-week GTA VI-inspired takeover to The City.

NBA 2K27 adds a Vice City-themed Park, Sahara Arena, Rockstar apparel, and limited-time events like Vice Run.

Season 3 features Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat crossover content, new GOAT Builds, and Takeover abilities for MyPLAYER.

NBA 2K27 MyTEAM and the Season 3 Pro Pass add Vice City cards, premium rewards, and exclusive crossover gear.

2K Games is doing a bit of brand synergy with parent company Take-Two Interactive, which also owns Rockstar Games, as NBA 2K27 will be headed to Vice City in Season 3. The company is basically promoting Grand Theft Auto VI's impending release with a bunch of content tied to the game, including making the IRL city it's based on, Miami, the centerpiece, with Bam Adebayo from the Miami Heat as the star for the season. We have the finer details below from the team as it launches on November 18.

Vice City Takes Over NBA 2K27 – Season 3

The neon glow and hustle of Vice City come to NBA 2K27 in an extended, seven-week Season 3, running November 27 through January 15 (11AM ET). Vice City-inspired content and rewards span every corner of the Season experience, from a brand-new Vice City-inspired Park in The City – the online social hub of NBA 2K – to a wealth of themed apparel including Vice City and Los Santos jerseys, Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell Employee Outfits, and much more:

The City: The City gets a taste of Vice City in Season 3, led by an all-new Vice City-inspired Park. Its beachfront courts, neon-lit pastel hotels, statue of Macca the Gator, and supercars lining the streets bring the vibe of Vice City to The City. The NBA Arena is also replaced by the Sahara Arena for Season 3, home to Vice City's team. Players can earn Vice City-inspired apparel and cosmetics from Level 1 to Level 40, including a Level 4 Nike x Cactus Jack Miami HEAT authentic uniform, Level 18 Los Santos jersey and shorts, Level 33 Vice City Varsity Jacket, Level 38 Burger Shot Employee Outfit, a Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker, and more.

The City gets a taste of Vice City in Season 3, led by an all-new Vice City-inspired Park. Its beachfront courts, neon-lit pastel hotels, statue of Macca the Gator, and supercars lining the streets bring the vibe of Vice City to The City. The NBA Arena is also replaced by the Sahara Arena for Season 3, home to Vice City's team. Players can earn Vice City-inspired apparel and cosmetics from Level 1 to Level 40, including a Level 4 Nike x Cactus Jack Miami HEAT authentic uniform, Level 18 Los Santos jersey and shorts, Level 33 Vice City Varsity Jacket, Level 38 Burger Shot Employee Outfit, a Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker, and more. Vice City-Themed Events: Limited-time events run throughout the Season, as players can take on Conquer Leonida, compete round the clock in Vice Run, and earn 2XREP every Wednesday by wearing exclusive Rockstar Games collaboration gear in Wear & Earn events. Season 3 also brings Neon vs Noir, a 5v5 full-court clash pitting the Vice City squad against the Los Santos lineup.

From the Court to The City: The Miami Heat will take the floor in a special-edition Nike x Cactus Jack Miami HEAT uniform for its upcoming A Night in Vice City home game on November 18, and players can do the same in NBA 2K27. The uniforms will be available in Play Now and The City.

The Miami Heat will take the floor in a special-edition Nike x Cactus Jack Miami HEAT uniform for its upcoming GOAT Builds & All-New Takeover Abilities: Season 3 adds 11 new GOAT Builds, with eight available immediately in the MyPLAYER Builder, including Luka Dončić (Point Guard), Karl-Anthony Towns (Center), Zion Williamson (Power Forward), and James Harden (Shooting Guard). Two new Takeover Abilities arrive for the first time: Ball Heist, which automatically intercepts passes in a player's zone, and Cheetah, which grants an instant +8 to Speed, Agility, Strength, and Vertical.

MyTEAM: MyTEAM is turning up the heat this Season by introducing brand-new Vice City-themed cards, a powerful new Premier Exchange card, limited time modes, and much more. Season 3 rewards carry a Vice City flavor featuring fan-favorite current and legendary Miami HEAT players.

MyTEAM is turning up the heat this Season by introducing brand-new Vice City-themed cards, a powerful new Premier Exchange card, limited time modes, and much more. Season 3 rewards carry a Vice City flavor featuring fan-favorite current and legendary Miami HEAT players. Season 3 Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass: The Season 3 Pro Pass – also included in the NBA 2K27 Vice City Edition – unlocks 40 additional levels of premium content. Automatic rewards include a Vice City T-Shirt and Rockstar Shorts, Burger Shot Mask and Jersey, 95 OVR Bam Adebayo, and a Pro Pass Pack. Premium earnable reward highlights include a Level 21 Nike x Cactus Jack "Vice City" Swingman Jersey, Level 30 'Burnie' Miami HEAT Mascot in the special edition Nike x Cactus Jack uniform, Level 36 Cluckin' Bell Employee Outfit, Level 39 Macca the Gator, Level 40 Pro Pass Magma Kawhi Leonard MyTEAM card, and more.

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