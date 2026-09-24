Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: NBA The Run, Play By Play Studios

NBA The Run Adds Five 2000s Legends To The Roster

NBA The Run is adding an update to the game on September 29 that will include five Hall of Fame players all from the 2000s era of the league

Article Summary NBA The Run adds Wave One – 2000s Legends on September 29, bringing five Hall of Fame stars to the roster.

Allen Iverson, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki cost 5,000 CRED each or $9.99 bundled.

The free NBA The Run update adds Drive Cam options, the Dyckman NYC court, new dunks, taunts, music, and a title belt.

NBA The Run also gets Custom Matches, Practice Mode, and gameplay tuning with new moves, layups, dunks, and nerfs.

Play By Play Studios has revealed the first DLC addition to NBA The Run, as you'll be getting five new players added to the roster with the Wave One – 2000s Legends update. It's weird to call what is essentially paid DLC an update, but that's what you're getting here as they're adding Hall of Famers Allen Iverson, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki to the game on September 29. All of them will cost you 5,000 CRED (currency earned through in-game progression), or unlocked together as a bundle for $10. The actual free update adds some improvements and small pieces of content, also coming out that same day, for which we have more details below.

The Addition Of 2000s Legends

Five Iconic 2000s Legends With Stylized Looks & Signature Moves: Cross up your opponents with Allen Iverson, throw down vicious dunks with Vince Carter, score from anywhere with Tracy McGrady, lockdown any player as Kevin Garnett, and rain threes with Dirk Nowitzki. Grab these legends for 5,000 in-game CRED each, or unlock them all together instantly for $9.99, and check out the legends' ratings video here !

here New Content Additions: Experience a new perspective with the overhead Drive Cam and Drive Flip Cam, the new Dyckman NYC court (playable in both daytime and tournament variants), new dunks, new taunts, new original music and the game's first licensed tracks, and a championship belt to celebrate tournament wins.

Custom Matches: Create a private party and choose the court and ruleset of your liking in a single game with or against a Friend online.

Practice Mode: Pick your court and ruleset and play against AI opponents to hone your skills.

Gameplay Improvements: Discover new standing dunks, driving layups, additional advanced moves, continued player tuning, goaltending nerfs, and more.

About NBA The Run

At the heart of NBA The Run is the Run the World Tournament, a four-round Knockout tournament where teams of three will be going head-to-head on iconic streetball courts around the world. Each tournament ends with a championship game at one of four specially designated finals courts, where you'll square off for the Run the World trophy and the ultimate bragging rights. There are three game modes coming at launch, including:

Knockout Squads – Play on a Squad of three. You control 1 player on the Squad, fill out your team with friends / other players, and take on the competition.

– Play on a Squad of three. You control 1 player on the Squad, fill out your team with friends / other players, and take on the competition. Knockout Solos – Build your own Team of three. You control your team and go head-to-head against other players and their teams of three.

– Build your own Team of three. You control your team and go head-to-head against other players and their teams of three. Knockout Friends – Your own Private Tournament. Play alone against the AI, crew up w/ friends against the AI, or go head-to-head against anyone you want to invite in (up to 48 players at Launch).

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