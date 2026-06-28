Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA The Run, Play By Play Studios

NBA The Run Reveals Upcoming Content Plans With a New Roadmap

NBA The Run has been released, but what's next for it? The team revealed their plans for the title over the rest of the summer.

Article Summary NBA The Run summer roadmap starts with a Week 3 patch fixing crashes, soft locks, UI issues, and gameplay balance.

A July NBA The Run update adds three new NBA players alongside more gameplay improvements and ongoing tuning.

Summer Heat launches in August with Legendary players, Drive Camera, Practice Mode, new rulesets, courts, and shop items.

Beyond Summer Heat, NBA The Run plans ranked ladders, voice chat, and a campaign mode targeted for Spring 2027.

Play By Play Studios has revealed their plans for what they plan to do with NBA The Run this summer, now that the game has officially been released. The team has confirmed the next major patch being added to the title, fixing many of the elements that needed some improvements or bug issues. The game will also get a Pre-Heat update before launching the eventual Heat Update this August. We have more details from the devs below.

NBA The Run Reveals Upcoming Content Plans With a New Roadmap

Week 3 Patch

We're deploying a patch later today that addresses bugs, makes improvements to gameplay, and continues tuning and balancing of gameplay and player ratings.

Identified and addressed an issue where stats reporting caused crashing

Fixed soft lock issues tied to players forfeiting simultaneously

General gameplay improvements and bug fixes

Improvements to KO Solos & targeted player switching added

General front-end & UI improvements

Audio gameplay polish

Tuning and balance changes

Adjusted the rarity of rulesets to drive more variety

Pre-Heat Game Update

In July, we will be releasing a game update with three new NBA players and some additional updates.

Summer Heat Season Starts in August

In August, we'll be launching our first season – Summer Heat, and it will last into September. We've gathered up a lot of community feedback and we're tackling as much as we can for this Season – we want to make this big. Here's a high level of what you can expect:

New Players – Let's just say August is looking to be Legendary.

– Let's just say August is looking to be Legendary. Drive Camera – We're adding a new camera angle to the game, shooting down the court to provide a more modern in-game feel. We've heard you've been asking for this one.

– We're adding a new camera angle to the game, shooting down the court to provide a more modern in-game feel. We've heard you've been asking for this one. The Championship Belt – It's time to chase the belt! The Summer Heat Championship Belt will evolve over the season so you can truly flex and show off your status.

– It's time to chase the belt! The Summer Heat Championship Belt will evolve over the season so you can truly flex and show off your status. Comms Wheel – Providing players with a quick way to interact & celebrate using emojis, after you've completed your Run.

– Providing players with a quick way to interact & celebrate using emojis, after you've completed your Run. Practice Mode – This new Game Mode will allow you to Practice on any given court or ruleset of your choice, in Solos or Squads. You wanna build strategies for Triple Threat with your Crew? This is the place to do it.

– This new Game Mode will allow you to Practice on any given court or ruleset of your choice, in Solos or Squads. You wanna build strategies for Triple Threat with your Crew? This is the place to do it. New Rulesets – We will bring two new rulesets into the rotation – "Block Party" (every Block will take away one point from your opponent) and "All the Fire" (any fire shot gets a +1 score); in addition we'll be tuning some of the existing rulesets.

– We will bring two new rulesets into the rotation – "Block Party" (every Block will take away one point from your opponent) and "All the Fire" (any fire shot gets a +1 score); in addition we'll be tuning some of the existing rulesets. New Courts – In honor of the champs, we're bringing another NYC court into THE RUN – with both daytime and tournament variations.

– In honor of the champs, we're bringing another NYC court into THE RUN – with both daytime and tournament variations. New Shop Items – More jerseys, new taunts, new dunks, banners, badges and more.

– More jerseys, new taunts, new dunks, banners, badges and more. Leaderboards – This is a stretch goal for this season, but we're pushing to make it happen. You want to see how you stack up against your Friends or the GOAT's of The Run? Check the Leaderboards.

In addition, we will be improving AI, making changes to the HUD, and continuing to tune players and balance the game.

Beyond

After Summer Heat, the roadmap gets a little less specific, but you can expect new seasons that will bring new players, new features, new modes, new rulesets, continued improvements, and more. We'll be sure to keep you updated over time. Here is a topline overview of three things we've heard you ask a lot about:

Ranked / Ladders – We know there's a demand for this; we want to make sure we launch it in the right way. It's on our roadmap for later this year.

– We know there's a demand for this; we want to make sure we launch it in the right way. It's on our roadmap for later this year. Voice Chat – Similarly, we know you want some way to better communicate with your teammates, and to maybe even talk a little trash to the competition.

– Similarly, we know you want some way to better communicate with your teammates, and to maybe even talk a little trash to the competition. Campaign – We're working on a concept for a campaign mode that can be played solo or with friends (locally or online). Full disclosure, to do this right, it's going to take time – we're looking at Spring 2027. More to come.

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