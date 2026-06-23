Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Astrae Oratio, Dynamis One

NCSOFT Announced As New Publisher For RPG Astrae Oratio

Astrae Oratio has a new publisher in the form of NCSOFT, but the game still currently has no official release window set

Article Summary NCSOFT is the new publisher for Astrae Oratio, the upcoming RPG from Dynamis One, though no release window is set.

Astrae Oratio debuted a first character preview trailer, highlighting magicians, personalities, combat styles, and skills.

Set in a fantasy version of Tokyo, Astrae Oratio blends magic and administration through its unusual civil servant lead.

NCSOFT has steadily expanded Astrae Oratio with new characters, world details, comics, stamps, and teaser site updates.

NCSOFT announced today that they have signed on to take up publishing duties for the new RPG title Astrae Oratio by South Korean studio Dynamis One. Not a ton of details were released for what the game's full story will be; this is basically just letting fans know they're on board with releasing the title. As part of the announcement, the company revealed its first character preview trailer today, which you can check out above, as it showcased the cast of magicians and their personalities, as well as their skillsets and combat styles. We have a few more details that they released as part of the announcement for you below, as we now wait patiently to learn more about the game and when it will actually be released.

Magic is About In Tokyo As You Enter The World of Astrae Oratio

Themed around magic and administration, Astrae Oratio is set in a fantasy world set within Tokyo. To date, NC has drip-fed its growing audience with a variety of mysterious details, including combat, daily life, and character scenarios. The recently revealed 'Shunin', for instance, is not a magician but is instead an ordinary civil servant tasked with managing the administration of the magical world.

Starting in May, the development team began painting a more comprehensive picture of the game. By revealing new characters and world settings – such as the recent 'Special District Office' and 'Dominion', it will continue to create a trail of details and updates for players to look forward to. Thus far, NC has introduced 12 characters and world settings, 13 comics, and four SD stamps, highlighted by the 'Magicians' and 'Duel Trial' images. Players can explore brand-new content, such as its charming characters, artistically imagined worlds, and comics, through the official website. Check out the four-panel manga and character stamps through the Astrae Oratio teaser site now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!