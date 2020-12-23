Netmarble Gives The King Of Fighters AllStar A Holiday Update

Netmarble released one more update for The King Of Fighters AllStar this week before closing out 2020, as the game now has a holiday event. The mobile action RPG is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas-themed update which will give you the chance to snag a limited-time holiday fighter, Winter Love Messenger B. Jenet, for you to collect. Originally debuting in SNK's Garou: Mark of the Wolves and The King Of Fighters, this version of Winter Love Messenger B. Jenet is a Green Balance fighter whose Leader Skill increases Green Element fighters' ATK by 45% and their Power Charge by 20%. On top of that, her Skill Effect grants three seconds of Hyper Armor (Super Armor & DMG Immunity), which leads to two seconds of Skill Freeze. So a pretty awesome fighter that will give you a few additional advantages, but with a bit of an issue if you fail with your hits. The game also has several events happening over the next few weeks, and a Holiday Exclusive Set Card to collect. You can read more about those events below.

5-Day Daily Check-In (12/22 – 1/5/21) : Log in to The King Of Fighters AllStar daily for up to five days to receive Elite EXP Capsules, KOF Allstar Summon Tickets, and more.

Winter Fighter Selection Event (12/22 – 1/6/21): Choose one of the Holiday AS fighters to obtain by clearing daily missions and also earn various rewards, including Souls for the chosen fighter.

Team Relay Dungeon (12/22 – 1/10/21): Players will assemble teams of fight fighters to take on the Winter Holiday Chang Koehan boss for rewards like AS Purple Souls, Rare Enchantment Hammers, and more.

Catch the Little Thief (12/22 – 1/6/21): Enjoy this in-game event to find the little gift thief who is dressed up like Santa. Rewards include a 'Mystery Box for Plus Capsules', 1-3 level Awakening EXP Capsules, and more.

Enjoy this in-game event to find the little gift thief who is dressed up like Santa. Rewards include a 'Mystery Box for Plus Capsules', 1-3 level Awakening EXP Capsules, and more. Score Event: Earn points by clearing the dungeons with additional missions and exchange points with for various rewards such as Imprint Stones, Option Card, Enhancement Hammer and Capsules.