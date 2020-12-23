Netmarble Gives The King Of Fighters AllStar A Holiday Update

Netmarble released one more update for The King Of Fighters AllStar this week before closing out 2020, as the game now has a holiday event. The mobile action RPG is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas-themed update which will give you the chance to snag a limited-time holiday fighter, Winter Love Messenger B. Jenet, for you to collect. Originally debuting in SNK's Garou: Mark of the Wolves and The King Of Fighters, this version of Winter Love Messenger B. Jenet is a Green Balance fighter whose Leader Skill increases Green Element fighters' ATK by 45% and their Power Charge by 20%. On top of that, her Skill Effect grants three seconds of Hyper Armor (Super Armor & DMG Immunity), which leads to two seconds of Skill Freeze. So a pretty awesome fighter that will give you a few additional advantages, but with a bit of an issue if you fail with your hits. The game also has several events happening over the next few weeks, and a Holiday Exclusive Set Card to collect. You can read more about those events below.
- 5-Day Daily Check-In (12/22 – 1/5/21): Log in to The King Of Fighters AllStar daily for up to five days to receive Elite EXP Capsules, KOF Allstar Summon Tickets, and more.
- Winter Fighter Selection Event (12/22 – 1/6/21): Choose one of the Holiday AS fighters to obtain by clearing daily missions and also earn various rewards, including Souls for the chosen fighter.
- Team Relay Dungeon (12/22 – 1/10/21): Players will assemble teams of fight fighters to take on the Winter Holiday Chang Koehan boss for rewards like AS Purple Souls, Rare Enchantment Hammers, and more.
- Catch the Little Thief (12/22 – 1/6/21): Enjoy this in-game event to find the little gift thief who is dressed up like Santa. Rewards include a 'Mystery Box for Plus Capsules', 1-3 level Awakening EXP Capsules, and more.
- Score Event: Earn points by clearing the dungeons with additional missions and exchange points with for various rewards such as Imprint Stones, Option Card, Enhancement Hammer and Capsules.