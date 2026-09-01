Posted in: Games, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Biting Cold, d&d, Neverwinter: Monoliths of Madness

Neverwinter: Monoliths of Madness Launches For PC & Consoles

Neverwinter has launched its latest expansion, as the chaotic magic of Monoliths of Madness arrives in the Dungeons & Dragons-based MMORPG

Article Summary Neverwinter: Monoliths of Madness is now live on PC and consoles, bringing chaotic magic and new dangers across Faerûn.

Level 20 players join the Emerald Enclave to destroy monoliths, cleanse Madness Altars, and stop spreading corruption.

Neverwinter adds updated combat enchantments, letting players equip both Strike and Guard bonuses for battle.

The expansion also launches the Of Minds and Madness Battle Pass and Wild Adventure Lockbox through November 17.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios have launched the latest expansion for the Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG, Neverwinter, as the chaos of magic returns with Monoliths of Madness. Players will start to see strange monoliths across Faerûn, as a new kind of madness grips the world, twisting creatures into monstrous servants with a new dark power behind them. It's up to you, with help from The Emerald Enclave, to destroy these monuments and restore some kind of order to the land. We have more details below as the content is now live across PC and consoles.

Chaotic Magic Returns With Neverwinter: Monoliths of Madness

Strange monoliths have begun appearing throughout Menzoberranzan, Northdark Reaches, Narbondellyn, and Dragonbone Vale. Their corrupting influence spreads madness among nearby creatures and blights the land, while cultists work tirelessly to raise even more. Join the Emerald Enclave in uncovering the source of these mysterious monuments and stopping their spread. This event is available starting at level 20. Cleanse Madness Altars by defeating the nightmares and cultists that defend them. Survive Heroic Encounters as magical anomalies unleash dangerous new hazards, from deadly meteor showers to virulent afflictions and other unpredictable threats. Rally against a powerful Nightmare that periodically emerges to spread madness across the region.

Combat Enchantment Updates

Players can now equip both Strike and Guard combat enchantments, similar to Neverwinter's original Weapon and Armor Enchantment system.

Wild Adventure Lockbox (Available now until November 17)

Mount: Star Angler (Mythic): Born in waters where even magic struggles to reach, the Star Angler stalks its prey in utter silence. Its pale lure promises hope, while its cavernous maw delivers only oblivion.

Born in waters where even magic struggles to reach, the Star Angler stalks its prey in utter silence. Its pale lure promises hope, while its cavernous maw delivers only oblivion. Companion: Encore the Virtuoso (Mythic): A silver-tongued kenku minstrel draped in bright silks and borrowed bravado. Encore wanders taverns and battlefields alike, weaving stolen songs, sharp wit, and dramatic flair into performances few forget, and many wish they could. Often performs covers.

New Battle Pass – Of Minds and Madness

Play Neverwinter to unlock free rewards from our Battle Pass.

You can get the Premium Reward Track to obtain even more!

The Premium Reward Track includes a new Artifact to make your character even stronger!

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