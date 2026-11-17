Posted in: Games, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cryptic Games

Neverwinter: Sleeping Gods Lie Has Officially Been Released

Neverwinter: Sleeping Gods Lie is the latest expansion for the Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG, taking players back to the city of Ythryn.

Article Summary Neverwinter: Sleeping Gods Lie is live now, sending players into Ythryn to battle cult forces with Bruenor Battlehammer.

Explore the Reghed Crevasse Adventure Zone, use Gravity Devices, and harness Madness of the Sleeping God rewards.

Challenge new Neverwinter endgame content with The Devourer’s Pit trial and The Defense of the Mythallar skirmish.

Sleeping Gods Lie also adds better queue rewards, returning Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese, plus a new Battle Pass.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios have officially launched the latest eerie expansion for the Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG, Neverwinter, as they delve into another cult-stricken adventure with Sleeping Gods Lie. Players will be thrown into battle with the legendary dwarf king Bruenor Battlehammer in the new Reghed Crevasse Adventure Zone, as they take a journey to Ythryn, the lost Netherese city that was first introduced in Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. We have all the details for you below as the content is live across PC and consoles today.

Neverwinter: Sleeping Gods Lie Has Officially Been Released

In Neverwinter: Sleeping Gods Lie, war has come to the Reghed Crevasse. The Cult of the Elder Elemental Eye is carving its way through the glacier, excavating the lost Netherese necropolis of Ythryn in search of a mysterious power buried within. Join King Bruenor Battlehammer's forces to push back the cult, secure the newly exposed ruins, and uncover what they are searching for. But the deeper you venture into Ythryn, the less real the world becomes. The Weave is fracturing, twisting magic and reality as an insidious madness spreads through the frozen city. Hold the line, disrupt the cult's excavation, and discover the source of the madness before Ythryn surrenders its darkest secrets.

New Adventure Zone – Reghed Crevasse

Cultists are excavating ancient Netherese ruins beneath the Reghed Glacier as a mysterious madness spreads across the North! Travel to the Reghed Crevasse in the far northeastern corner of Icewind Dale to join forces against the Cult of the Elder Elemental Eye. Use ancient Gravity Devices to reach elevated platforms and remote locations. Brave the Madness of the Sleeping God to earn additional rewards!

New Zone Mechanic – Madness of the Sleeping God

As you complete activities in the Reghed Crevasse, a mysterious influence builds within you, drawing you toward the Madness Rift. Embrace the Madness to reveal hidden fractures and the creatures lurking within them.

Complete activities in the Reghed Crevasse to fill a meter that leads to the Madness Rift.

Choose one from up to three Afflictions, each granting a powerful benefit paired with a dangerous drawback.

Conquer hidden Rift Fractures, Fractured Echoes, and Haunting Horrors.

Team up with at least two other adventurers to summon and defeat the shadow demon Valkreth the Hollow.

Heroic Encounters: Stop the Cult of Elemental Evil from obtaining ancient Netherese knowledge in a new series of Heroic Encounters.

New Trial – The Devourer's Pit

Trolls have been circling, their tracks overlapping again and again. Something is directing their hunger and bending them to its will. Their chants echo one name: Grathmok the Devourer! Whatever twisted him is capable of granting him terrifying abilities. Grathmok wants blood!

Survive a scorching arena where aspiring troll champions endure daily trials by fire!

Face Grathmok the Devourer and survive his brutal wrestling attacks!

Watch your footing and avoid Grathmok's shockwaves, or risk being burned to a crisp!

New Skirmish – The Defense of the Mythallar

Take on The Defense of the Mythallar, a new skirmish that pits adventurers against waves of enemies and a powerful boss. Harbinger Malvyr has reached the mythallar and begun a ritual that threatens the entire North. Breach the Netherese defenses, overcome deadly traps, and stop him before the ritual is complete.

■ Break through the tower's wall and fight your way through Netherese fortifications.

■ Neutralize the many traps while surrounded by Elemental Evil Cultists.

■ Stop the Harbinger's ritual and save the North.

Queue Reward Improvements

Jump into the latest Neverwinter adventures and start powering up your character faster than ever! Once you've completed the Tutorial and reached level 20, meet with Sergeant Knox in Protector's Enclave to start the quest into Sleeping Gods Lie, the latest module in the Biting Cold storyline. Explore the new Reghed Crevasse Adventure Zone, complete its quests, and earn Epic gear to strengthen your character. From there, Random Dungeons and Trials offer additional rewards, including Mounts, Companions, Enchantments, Artifacts, and other essential upgrades, helping you gear up and prepare for Advanced content faster.

Quality-of-Life Improvements

Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language support returns to Neverwinter.

In-game gifting is available now in the Zen store.

Additionally, Neverwinter: Sleeping Gods Lie offers a variety of in-game items for sale, including:

New Battlepass – Beneath the Sleeping Ice Battle Pass (November 17 until March 2)

Three phases with nine milestones each

Collect 4,000 Battle Pass XP by doing a variety of activities.

The Premium Reward Track unlocks a second set of rewards at each milestone.

Get the new Mythic Artifact.

The Unfathomed Lockbox (Available now until January 13)

Mount: Rattlegut (Mythic): Constructed in the forgotten depths beneath ancient tombs, Rattlegut follows the scent of old bones and older secrets. Few crypts remain undisturbed in its wake.

Companion: Aetherion (Mythic): No record agrees on what Aetherion truly is. Some claim he was created, others insist he was awakened. Whatever the truth, ancient arcane forces stir in his presence, as though something long dormant has begun to take notice once more.

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