Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aniplex, Melty Blood: Twi Lumina, Type-Moon

New 2D Fighter Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina Officially Announced

Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina puts a new coat of paint on the original 2021 2D fighting title, set to be released on April 21, 2027

Article Summary Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina is officially announced, bringing the 2021 fighter back with a refreshed visual overhaul.

The updated 2D fighter launches on PC and consoles on April 21, 2027, with a new trailer now available.

Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina adds upgraded battle systems, new characters, and a brand-new story by Kinoko Nasu.

Classic Melty Blood mechanics return alongside Moon Skill, aiming to balance simple controls with intense battles.

Developer Type-Moon has teamed up with Aniplex to bring an updated version of Melty Blood: Type Lumina back to PC and consoles with Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina. As you can see in the trailer, this is basically a visual overhaul of the title to bring it an extra bit of life compared to its original 2021 release. Which is saying something, because if we're being real for a moment, there isn't much to be done with this one, since the game has only been around for five years. But hey, this is how a number of titles get their life these days, by having special remakes made with new titles. We have more details below as the game will be released on April 21, 2027.

Relive The Epic Story Through Refreshed Eyes in Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina

Melty Blood is a 2D fighting game series from Type-Moon set in the world of the fantasy visual novel Tsukihime. Melty Blood was first released on PC in 2002, with subsequent games in the franchise published for arcade, PlayStation, and Steam. Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina is an updated version of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, released in 2021, which featured a story written by Kinoko Nasu of Type-Moon, new character designs by Takashi Takeuchi, and took place in the world of Tsukihime: a piece of blue glass moon. Players can look forward to combat featuring an upgraded battle system with new characters, a new story by Kinoko Nasu, and 2D character battle animations.

In addition to the systems inherited from the Melty Blood series, it has new systems, such as Moon Skill, that unleash powerful techniques with simple inputs. We have pursued a battle system that allows you to enjoy intense battles with simple controls, which can be enjoyed not only by experienced players but also by beginners who will touch Melty Blood for the first time.

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