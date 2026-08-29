Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rogue Fortune

New Action Roguelite Game Rogue Fortune Announced For 2027

Glowmade revealed a brand-new fast-paced action roguelite title this week, as Rogue Fortune is aiming for a 2027 launch on PC and consoles.

Article Summary Glowmade has announced Rogue Fortune, a fast-paced action roguelite targeting a 2027 release on PC and consoles.

Rogue Fortune sends players into the Well of Eternal Riches, where survival and greed decide how much treasure escapes.

Build powerful runs by combining geometric Relics, creating chain reactions and strategies that can thrive or collapse.

Ever-changing temple paths, escalating danger, and distinct characters make every Rogue Fortune run a new gamble.

A brand new fast-paced action roguelite was revealed by Glowmade this week, as we got our first glimpse at Rogue Fortune. The game will throw you into a dungeon of never-ending combat, as the further you go, the more treasures you'll be able to find. But is the danger truly worth the wealth before it costs you your life? You can check out the details here, as the game is currently planned for launch on PC and consoles sometime in 2027.

Find Eternal Riches and Dangers in Rogue Fortune

Desperate for wealth, you cast yourself into the Well of Eternal Riches. A lifetime of treasures is now yours, if you can live long enough to escape its accursed depths. Enter a fast-paced action roguelite where survival demands increasingly powerful builds, and ever harsher sacrifices to achieve them. Battle through the Well's accursed depths, shape uniquely formed Relics into devastating combinations, and decide how much of your newfound fortune you're willing to gamble on making it out alive. Face relentless enemies, deadly contraptions, and the burden of your own greed.

Every dodge, strike, and ability matters as the temple evolves around you and the challenge escalates. Relics are your key to becoming wildly, unfathomably powerful. Each geometrically shaped power-up can be collected and combined to forge fresh strategies, amplify neighboring effects, and unleash devastating chain reactions. Move one Relic and your entire build can burst into life, or crumble apart.

The temple grows wise to your escape, and no two paths will ever be the same. Its sprawling underworld of chambers, combatants and choices force you to rethink your strategy with every attempt. Embody an array of desperate hopefuls, each with their own abilities and pitfalls. Relics overlooked in one run may better serve a new master in the next. Every setback brings the temple closer to reclaiming its prize. Will you protect your precious fortune, spend it to improve your chances, or gamble it all in pursuit of greater power?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!