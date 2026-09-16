Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Herd of Horns, Weaponized Ink

New Dinosaur TTRPG Herd of Horns Officially Announced

There's a new dinosaur-centric tabletop role-playing game on the way called Herd of Horns, which is going to seek crowdfunding.

Article Summary Herd of Horns is a new dinosaur TTRPG from Weaponized Ink, with crowdfunding set to launch on Kickstarter September 22.

Players become Ceratopsids in Herd of Horns, guiding a multi-species herd through survival, exploration, and cooperation.

Set in Laramidia, Herd of Horns pits your herd against predators, rival groups, harsh seasons, and internal politics.

Herd of Horns uses a new d10-based system with herd actions, climate rules, and a free intro packet before launch.

Tabletop publisher Weaponized Ink has revealed their latest TTRPG on the way, as they showed off the new dinosaur-centric game Herd of Horns. Created by Chris Gunning and Simon Berman, the same minds that brought you Werewolf: the Savage Age, Ready Zero, and The Hammer and the Stake, the game will put you and your friends into the roles of dinosaurs, living out your lives during the era of life on Earth when Dinosaurs were the primary creatures running around. We have more details on the gam ebelow, as they're running a crowdfunding campaign starting on September 22 to get it made.

Play In The Era of Dinosaurs With The TTRPG Herd of Horns

It's just you, your horns, your frill, and most importantly, your herd against the world in a down-to-earth game of survival, exploration, and cooperation.

One player takes on the role of Game Master while the other players portray character Ceratopsids – powerful four-legged dinosaurs with rhinoceros-like bodies, impressive horns, and bony frills. Ceratopsid characters are a social beings, living in a large multi-species herd that thrives because of the diversity of skills, abilities, and insights each member brings to the group. The player characters are responsible for decisions that affect not just themselves, but the well-being of the entire herd, while the Game Master directs the story and reacts to the actions of the player characters.

Characters must explore the continent of Laramidia, secure new territory and migration routes, and lead their herd to prosperity. Standing in their way are some of history's greatest predators, a mercurial environment, and rival herds competing over scarce resources. Predators and a hostile environment aren't the only challenges. A Ceratopsid herd is a complex ecosystem of competing ideals, politics, and intentions. The characters must manage the social landscape as much as the ecological one if they are to not just survive, but thrive.

Herd of Horns utilizes an all-new rules system utilizing ten-sided dice (and occasionally four-sided dice, as well). Character attributes determine how many dice are rolled to overcome challenges, with a sliding scale of success or failure. In addition to taking individual actions, characters may be called upon to take actions for the entire Herd through a secondary system.

Further game mechanics cover the seasons, climate, and a simple player-created map of the herd's territories and migratory routes. A free introductory game packet will be released ahead of the Kickstarter. This document includes the core rules and a limited selection of character options and will provide a beta-test of the game rules before publication.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!