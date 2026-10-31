Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: board

New Electronic Tabletop Experience "Board" Arrives For The Holidays

If you're looking for a new tabletop experience, the company Board has released its titular product as a different kind of board game.

Article Summary Board launches a new electronic tabletop system that blends a touchscreen with physical game pieces for interactive play.

Board’s PieceSense technology tracks pieces, position, and movement in real time to power a fresh board game experience.

Designed for families and friends, Board offers pre-loaded games, no battery pairing hassles, and a shared social screen.

Board is on sale for $400, with monthly new games, third-party developer support, and Board Studio arriving in Q4 2026.

The company Board, founded by Brynn Putnam, has launched its signature item, "Board," as a new electronic board game experience. As you can see here, they have created a tablet board game system, with the added function that it comes with multiple board game pieces that interact with the screen, depending on the game, to offer a new level of play. The system comes with several pre-loaded titles, without having to pair devices or use batteries. We have more info below, as it's currently on sale via their website for $400 per system.

Change The Way You Tabletop With Board

Pieces change everything. Board is the first-ever touchscreen to not only recognize unlimited touchpoints, but physical pieces. When you place a piece on Board, Board's PieceSense technology recognizes which piece it is, exactly where it is, and how it's moving. As you slide, turn, or pick up pieces, the game responds instantly. PieceSense is a combination of proprietary AI models and piece construction designed to create a revolutionary gameplay experience.

Designed for togetherness. Families, couples, and friends gather around Board's large, shared screen to laugh, compete, and collaborate. Unlike personal tablets and video game consoles, Board was designed from the ground up for people to play together, face-to-face.

Something for everyone, new releases monthly: Games span arcade, action, strategy, sports, mysteries, virtual pets, tabletop RPG and more. From short sessions to game night and solo play to large groups, Board's library is diverse and growing. Most titles are designed for ages 6+, with some for ages 3+. Explore the library.

Games span arcade, action, strategy, sports, mysteries, virtual pets, tabletop RPG and more. From short sessions to game night and solo play to large groups, Board's library is diverse and growing. Most titles are designed for ages 6+, with some for ages 3+. Explore the library. Board Games: Board creates exclusive games for Board. Developers also use Board's SDKs to build new experiences that are shared via our game store.

Board creates exclusive games for Board. Developers also use Board's SDKs to build new experiences that are shared via our game store. Create your own with Board Studio: Launching Q4 2026, Board Studio is a creation platform that lets everyone from families to hobbyists build their own games and pieces and share them to the community. Describe a game in natural language, shape the rules, choose art and sound effects, and immediately play on Board.

Launching Q4 2026, Board Studio is a creation platform that lets everyone from families to hobbyists build their own games and pieces and share them to the community. Describe a game in natural language, shape the rules, choose art and sound effects, and immediately play on Board. VIP Fans Include: You can find Boards in the homes of Mick Jagger and Brie Larson, on the Jonas Brothers' tour bus, as well as in numerous schools, hospitals, bars and restaurants.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!