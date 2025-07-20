Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Loaders, Tower Five

New Free-To-Play 10v10 Tactical PvP Shooter Loaders Revealed

A new PvP shooter game called Loaders was revealed this past week, as the game is aiming to be released this year as a free-to-play title

Players fight in fully destructible environments, altering the battlefield in real time for strategic play.

Customize your Loader tank with five unique classes, modular loadouts, and a powerful splitter system.

Matches focus on deliberate tactics, high time-to-kill, and no respawns, delivering intense strategic action.

Indie game developer and publisher Tower Five revealed their latest game in development, as we got a look at the new sci-fi combat game Loaders. The team aiming to make this a free-to-play title, where two teams will face off in 10v10 tactical combat, mixing tank warfare with PvP shooter mechanics. The trailer, which you can see here, took us back to the days of Battlezone with the way this is being set up. Enjoy the info here at the game will arrive sometime in 2025 for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Loaders

The year is 2525. Crippled by the Red Plague, humanity has been brought to its knees. From orbit, powerful Houses wage proxy wars, not for glory, but for Gold. This rare element isn't fuel. It's the catalyst behind translocation, the only technology that lets humanity bypass light-speed and stay connected across the stars. Every jump burns it. No Gold, no travel. No Houses, no civilization. You are a Loader: a human consciousness uploaded into an antigrav tank, engineered to be destroyed, recompiled, and sent back into the fight, wherever Gold is found, conflict follows. No legends. Just contracts, steel, and survival.

Fully Destructible Environments: The battlefield is your weapon. Players can blast through rocks, shatter walls, reshape dunes, or widen chokepoints, dynamically altering the flow of combat in real time. Cover is temporary, and no defense is permanent, demanding constant adaptation.

Tactical 10v10 Arena Battles: Engage in intense 20-player matches where teams of Loaders vie for dominance. The objective is clear: eliminate the enemy or destroy their pylon – a jamming system hiding them from devastating orbital strikes. Protect your own pylon or face annihilation from above.

Build Your Loadout, Define Your Role: Players can customize their antigrav tanks from the ground up. Choose from five distinct classes, each with unique movement, shield, and role types. Equip up to 4 active and five passive modules, alongside a unique splitter system, allowing for intricate, ever-evolving builds.

Shields: Position Matters: Your Loader's regenerating shields are critical, covering key angles. Any breach exposes your vulnerable hull. Strategic positioning, flanking maneuvers, and striking weak points are paramount for survival. Trading fire head-on is a losing proposition.

Deliberate, Tactical Pacing: Loaders emphasizes momentum and calculated decisions over rapid-fire reflexes. With a high time-to-kill, inertial movement, and no respawns, every shot carries weight. Players must choose their angles, time their approach, and make tactical decisions before engaging, not after.

