New Mental Action-Platformer Always In Mind Announced

Jump into the recesses of the mind as Inevitable Studios has revealed their latest action-platformer with Always In Mind.

The narrative-based game throws players into scenarios within their own psyche.

The protagonist, Teddy, uses stories from his mother to gain abilities within the game.

Studio founder Cord Smith believes the game offers positive, unique experiences for players.

Indie game developer and publisher Inevitable Studios, founded by industry vet Cord Smith, announced their latest game called Always In Mind. This entirely new title will take you on a journey within yourself as this narrative-based action platformer throws you into a scenario where you must escape your own mind. To do so, you'll have to use extraordinary powers gained from living out family stories from your past. Will you be able to make it out of your own psyche or be trapped in here forever? You can check out the latest trailer down below, as the game currently doesn't have a release window.

"When a freak accident lands 12-year-old Teddy in the hospital, a long-dormant AI implant known as "Proxy" becomes Teddy's only hope of waking from his coma. Aware of his predicament thanks to Proxy's access to networked surveillance cameras, Teddy must self-realize in order to reach consciousness. But that journey through his mind is going to take some serious introspection–and help from a very unexpected place: the advice and stories of the mother he never knew. Teddy's mother's stories are brought to life through Proxy's interactive simulations, introducing new abilities that prove essential to exploring the full expanse of Teddy's mind. Ultimately, Teddy will learn the power of connection, the importance of family, and the mind's role in his rite of passage to becoming a responsible and empathetic young man."

"Always In Mind is our debut game and the product of our ambition to craft authentic, positive, and unique experiences that we feel the industry – and the world – need right now," said Cord Smith, founder and game director at Inevitable Studios. "By blending powerful narrative themes with intuitive controls and deep action-oriented gameplay, we invite gamers of all skill levels to experience the mind-bending, heart-warming moments we hope they'll discuss and cherish for years to come."

