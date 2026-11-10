Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cloth Cat Games, Curveball Games

New Multiplayer Party Game Planted! Has Officially Launched

Horticultural combat takes on a new life in the multiplayer party game Planted!, officially out now on PC and consoles.

Article Summary Planted! is out now on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, bringing horticultural combat to PC and consoles.

Battle through eight multiplayer arenas where gardens become weapons, with local, online, and crossplay support.

Use weed bombs, spud turrets, clones, and clever tactics to outgrow rivals and climb the Planted! leaderboard.

Planted! also includes a single-player story mode with challenges and boss battles that sharpen multiplayer skills.

Cloth Cat Games and Curveball Games have officially launched their latest game, Planted!, available now on PC and consoles. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a multiplayer party title based on horticultural combat and challenges, as players will face off against each other using their own gardens as weapons and the battlefield. Enjoy the trailer and the latest info here as the game is out now on Steam, PS5, and XSX|S.

Face Off In Horticultural Combat in Planted!

From windy mountainsides and cavernous cave systems to half-built skyscrapers and active volcanoes, no location is too remote (or dangerous) for our budding gardeners. Each of the eight multiplayer arenas offers a unique challenge to tangle with as players race to climb the leaderboard and reign victorious, but there's more than one way to peel an onion, and players will have an arsenal of power-ups at their disposal to help them (h)edge out the competition, including weed bombs, spud turrets, and eerily green clones!

Alongside the eight unique multiplayer arenas, playable in both local and online (crossplay supported) multiplayer, Planted! also offers a separate and specifically cultivated single-player story mode that dives headfirst into the cutthroat world of competitive gardening. Taking players through different locations and putting their competitive gardening prowess to the test with exciting challenges and rewarding boss battles, Planted's single-player campaign allows players' horticultural aptitude to flourish, with skills learned translating seamlessly to the multiplayer.

Something for Everyone – Play with up to four friends in co-op chaos, or take to the gardens of Planted! solo in the cutthroat world of horticultural combat.

Play with up to four friends in co-op chaos, or take to the gardens of Planted! solo in the cutthroat world of horticultural combat. Grow into the Role – Learn the ropes, discover your favorite tactics, and be ready to adapt to become an unstoppable growing machine!

Embrace the Chaos – Dodge spud turrets, detonate weed bombs, produce produce, and rack up the most points however possible to become champion.

Dodge spud turrets, detonate weed bombs, produce produce, and rack up the most points however possible to become champion. Sow, Grow and Throw – Play across 8 diverse environments, each with unique twists, turns and challenges.

Play across 8 diverse environments, each with unique twists, turns and challenges. Play your Way – Choose from a cast of unlikely characters with their own individual personality and style.

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