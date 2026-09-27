Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kodansha Game Creator’s Lab, Legacy Code, Room 127

New Physics Sim Legacy Code Announced For a 2027 Release

There's a new quirky physics simulator on the way called Legacy Code where you make your own creatures from childhood toys and objects.

Article Summary Legacy Code is a quirky physics simulator from Room 127 and Kodansha Game Creators’ Lab, launching in 2027.

Build bizarre Mechanimals from childhood toys and everyday objects, then watch them walk, tumble, and battle.

The Marionette Engine powers every custom creature, creating unpredictable movement and surprising combat results.

Defeat enemies, collect parts from fallen foes, and upgrade your Legacy Code Mechanimals for even tougher fights.

Revealed back at Tokyo Game Show 2026, Room 127 and Kodansha Game Creators' Lab announced their latest physics simulator game coming next year called Legacy Code. This is a quirky title in which you'll use many objects you'll remember from your youth and combine them to make walking creatures called "Mechanimals" that you'll then take into battle. Use whatever you'd like and give it limbs, to then watch it walk, scuttle, and tumble across terrain to battle other crazy creatures. When you beat them, collect their remains to help improve or make new creatures to head back into battle. Enjoy the trailer and details here, as the game will come out in 2027.

Create The Best Creatures You Can With Legacy Code

Manufacture enigmatic machinations called "Mechanimals" by combining all kinds of objects, and set them loose upon the world to do battle…no, really, anything can be combined! Frankenstein together all kinds of parts like heads, arms, and legs with motors, doll heads, character merchandise, electric fans, televisions, 3D puzzles, dentures, chains, cacti…the list goes on! Powered by the proprietary "Marionette Engine," all Mechanimals come to life no matter their design or anatomy. Each powered-up part comes with its own quirks and may cause Mechanicals to move in unpredictable ways, surprising even Legacy Code's creators! Marvel at how they manage to amble across the ground and navigate terrain hazards.

Hodgepodge together a battle-ready Mechanimal, then face off against abnormal adversaries, collecting parts from fallen foes after every skirmish for future upgrades. Attach newer, more powerful parts, and head back into the fray in search of greater challenges. Recognized for its originality, Legacy Code has been selected as one of eight finalists in this year's Sense of Wonder Night at Tokyo Game Show, handpicked amongst more than 1,500 competing submissions. Finalists are chosen based on their ideas that evoke a sense of wonder and change, and Legacy Code earned its place through its unique concept of creating unpredictable creatures created from scraps.

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