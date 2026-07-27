Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: graphite, indie.io, RipRed

New Roguelike RPG Graphite Turns Your Sketchbook Into An Adventure

Graphite is a new roguelike RPG that makes you wonder what would happen if all the sketches you did in school suddenly became an adventure.

Article Summary Graphite is a new roguelike RPG on Steam and GOG, turning school notebook sketches into a dark fantasy adventure.

Seven pen-and-ink heroes battle through four acts and 15-day cycles, building bonds that unlock story and progression.

Graphite’s timeline combat and Break system reward smart timing, while limitless artifacts create wildly varied builds.

Tarot-driven events, deck-based artifact choices, and procedural encounters make every Graphite run feel unique and personal.

Game developer RipRed and publisher indie.io have launched their latest adventure title, as players can break out the notebook and pencil for Graphite. This game is a roguelike RPG in which the premise is that all the sketches you use to decorate your school books and sketchbook have come to life and started having massive adventures. The game has officially launched today on both Steam and GOG, as we have the full details, trailer, and images for you here to check out before you go play the game.

Graphite Takes Notebook Sketches On a Daring Adventure

Picture a school desk. On it, a notebook. Scattered around it, playing cards and household objects repurposed by imagination into the artifacts that will define each run. Inside the notebook, heroes with names, fears, and histories face monsters drawn from the same restless mind, all of them racing against a campaign that unfolds across four acts, 15 days a piece, to fight, gather artifacts, recruit allies, and build a strategy before Death arrives. The clock is always visible. The pressure is always real. And none of the heroes know that any of it is happening inside a child's mind.

Graphite is a roguelike RPG that refuses to choose between spectacle and substance, where the RPG elements run as deep as the tactical systems that surround them. The handcrafted pen-and-ink world, the emotional weight of the story, and the tactical depth of its combat were built as one cohesive vision by a small team determined to honor both. Spread across four acts, the seven heroes are parts of a whole, each carrying a distinct backstory, personality, and reason to fight. Players must invest in the relationships between them, deepening bonds across the journey to unlock new stories and progression. Their paths converge toward a truth that only becomes clear the longer you play.

Combat operates on a timeline where positioning in the timeline matters. Every unit's actions are queued and visible, and the Break system rewards players who can read the rhythm of a fight. Deplete an enemy's poise while they wind up an attack, and you push their turn further down the line, buying space and changing the shape of the encounter entirely. The same pressure applies in reverse. Artifacts layer on top with no hard ceiling, from rare items distributed across your party to legendaries that build and detonate across consecutive hits. Enemies can acquire artifacts too, turning every encounter into a tug-of-war where the risk is always mutual, and a plan surviving contact with the enemy is its own reward.

Fans of D&D campaigns, choose-your-own-adventure books, and the kind of deck builders you invented on a rainy afternoon will find something deeply familiar in how Graphite is structured. Artifacts are pulled from a deck, each one a choice that shapes the run ahead. Adventure events are signaled by a tarot card draw, opening into a fully illustrated scenario where every decision is shaped by your party, your inventory, and the path already taken. Every run is a story only you will tell.

Seven Heroes: Seven playable pen-and-ink heroes, each with a distinct personality, playstyle, and narrative arc across four acts

Seven playable pen-and-ink heroes, each with a distinct personality, playstyle, and narrative arc across four acts Bond System: Deepen relationships with party members across the journey to unlock new story and progression

Deepen relationships with party members across the journey to unlock new story and progression Four Acts: Each act spans 15 days, with possible loops and a climactic fourth act that pushes every run further than the last, making every decision count from the first card drawn.

Each act spans 15 days, with possible loops and a climactic fourth act that pushes every run further than the last, making every decision count from the first card drawn. Timeline Combat: Timeline-based tactical combat with a Break system that rewards reading enemy intentions and striking with precision

Timeline-based tactical combat with a Break system that rewards reading enemy intentions and striking with precision Limitless Builds: Unlimited artifact stacking across rare and legendary tiers, for builds that range from methodical to gloriously unhinged, and enemies who can build right alongside you

Unlimited artifact stacking across rare and legendary tiers, for builds that range from methodical to gloriously unhinged, and enemies who can build right alongside you Draw Your Path: Artifacts pulled from a deck of cards and adventure events signaled by tarot card draws, where your choices affect your run

Artifacts pulled from a deck of cards and adventure events signaled by tarot card draws, where your choices affect your run Ever-Evolving Runs: Procedurally generated enemies and encounters that scale alongside your progress across every run

Procedurally generated enemies and encounters that scale alongside your progress across every run 60 Achievements: Deep achievement support for completionists and achievement hunters

Deep achievement support for completionists and achievement hunters Story Rich: A layered narrative where the fantasy world on the desk and the real world around it quietly reflect each other

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